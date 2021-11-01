Skift Take
Most hotel companies have posted a profit at least once during the pandemic, and Hyatt needs to do the same this week to avoid shareholder and analyst scrutiny.
Early Check-In
Editor’s Note: Early Check-In, Making Sense of the Week in Hotel Deals & Development is available exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro.
First thing every Monday morning, hospitality reporter Cameron Sperance brings readers exclusive reporting and insights into hotel deals and development, and how those trends are making an impact across the travel industry. Start your week by being smarter.
Hotel earnings season largely concludes this week with Marriott, Choice Hotels, and Hyatt all reporting. Marriott and Choice will almost certainly rely on different profit narratives while the pressure is on for Hyatt to finally show a profitable quarter during the pand