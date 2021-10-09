In Skift's top stories this week, Wyndham makes major inroads in the all-inclusive resort sector, Delta Air Lines explains why it hasn't required its employees to get vaccinated, and South Korea launches an enormously popular tourism campaign.

Throughout the week we are posting original stories night and day covering news and travel trends, including on the impact of coronavirus. Every weekend we will offer you a chance to read the most essential stories again in case you missed them earlier.

Wyndham Launches First Dedicated All-Inclusive Resort Brand: Don’t let the hype about all-inclusive resorts being another offering for loyalty members fool you: This trend provides major hotel companies like Wyndham a much-needed growth story for shareholders during the travel recovery.

Why Holdout Delta Air Lines Is Still Not Mandating Vaccines for Workers: Delta Air Lines is getting public relations blowback by not mandating its employees be vaccinated. Delta points to its voluntary vaccination program as a success, but the Atlanta-based carrier said it will fall into line when the federal government requires contractors to vaccinate crews.

Airline CEOs Want Governments to Mandate Covid Vaccines for International Travelers: Global airlines said Monday they don’t want to take the responsibility mandating Covid-19 vaccines for travelers. Instead, they’re more than happy to stand behind national governments as they make jabs a condition for international arrivals.

What Caught Our Eye in the Mind-Bogglingly Dense 642-Page IPO Filing for Oyo: Oyo’s original use case in a country like India was the genius level breakthrough that has persisted, despite all its troubles over the last few years. Glad it is doubling down on its core focus, as this IPO doc shows.

South Korea’s New Tourism Campaign With 161 Million Views Online Already: Show, don’t preach — that’s what other destinations can glean from Korea’s viral campaign.

Will JP Morgan’s Ban on Business Travel for Unvaccinated Workers Be a New Norm?: Corporate vaccine mandates are thorny topics, but in the U.S. this type of restriction may just become policy as airlines wrestle with their own workforce policies.

Accor and Ennismore Close on Lifestyle Hotel Brand Mega-Merger: The pressure is on to show a big company like Accor can run cool hotel brands without losing the attention to detail that made them cool in the first place — Ennismore founder Sharan Pasricha’s continued involvement is crucial in achieving this.

Google Flights Adds Carbon Emission Estimates to Search: Informed consumer choice could help defuse the carbon bomb. But it’ll take many actions to respond to the climate emergency.

Air New Zealand Mandates Vaccines for International Flyers in First for Airlines: By being the first global carrier to officially mandate Covid-19 jabs for travelers, Air New Zealand may have just set off a new wave of vaccine requirements for international travel.

Why Some Hotels Are Rethinking Software to Price Rooms and Extras: “Software is eating the world.” That’s the catchphrase of Silicon Valley. It took time for “software” to dine on the hotel sector, but it’s now devouring hospitality operations for breakfast.