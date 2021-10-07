Skift Take
"Software is eating the world." That's the catchphrase of Silicon Valley. It took time for "software" to dine on the hotel sector, but it's now devouring hospitality operations for breakfast.
Travel Tech Briefing
Editor’s Note: This briefing is available exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro.
Skift’s Senior Travel Tech Editor Sean O’Neill each week brings readers exclusive reporting and insight into the world of travel tech, and how it is having an impact across the industry in times of recovery and beyond. The briefing will be an essential guide for travel executives to decide if their company should “build, buy, or partner” to stay ahead.
I like to keep an eye on travel tech companies that boost their revenue in seemingly profitable ways despite the pandemic-related crisis. Listening to these vendors can provide helpful clues about what's on the minds of hoteliers and other travel execs. But to be clear: