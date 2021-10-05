In this video recording from Skift Global Forum, we hear from David Peller, managing director, AWS Travel & Hospitality, Amazon Web Services and Tom Kershaw, chief product & technology officer, Travelport, who discussed how digital transformation is impacting the customer travel experience and what brands must do to respond.

Navigating Disruption in Supply and Demand: How expectations of customers have changed since the pandemic began and how these trends have impacted the technological investments of travel companies as a result.

Data's Role in Digital Transformation: The old model was the firehose approach — get and give as much data as you can. The new model is offering suggestions. The customer base of the future that's returning to travel wants brands to solve problems for them instead of providing a mass of information.

The Tech That Will Outlast the Pandemic: A discussion on the positive impacts of digital transformation for the companies that have embraced it, as well as what's next as we look at 2022 and beyond.

Disruption isn’t new to the travel business. However, the breadth, scale, and duration of the Covid-19 crisis has led to a sustained shift in the way hospitality companies plan, manage, and operate their businesses. Travel brands have had to change the assumptions they make about customer behavior, all while being forced to find new ways of working and accelerating their technology adoption curves. One thing these themes have in common is that they’re interconnected by digital transformation.

