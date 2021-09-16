Skift Take
Our opening evening for Skift Global Forum 2021 will now be livestreamed free to anyone who wants to tune in. Expect compelling conversations around the future of human movement in coming years and decades.
Skift Global Forum 2021 is next week. For the first time in about 20 months, we’re back doing our first in-person — and hybrid online — event. This is what we do best: put on a great editorial conference, and everyone on Skift’s team is looking forward to welcoming all of you attending.
Our opening evening on Sept. 21 at the iconic TWA Hotel features Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky and geopolitical author and strategist Parag Khanna, in separate conversations with me on the big picture future of human movement, migration and travel, due to issues such as climate change, talent crunch and more, and how that affects the business of travel and future travelers.
Free Livestream of Skift Global Forum 2021 Opening Evening
These will be compelling, fascinating global conversations that anyone in the travel sector and outside would be interested in. Because of the big picture nature of the topic, we are livestreaming the opening evening only for free, available here on SGF site and YouTube.
Please tune in, spread the word to anyone in your networks who is interested in watching. And then, hopefully we’ve piqued your interest enough, you can register for the rest of the main conference on Sept. 22 and 23, featuring CEOs of Uber, Southwest, Marriott, Hilton, Booking Holdings, Expedia, Tripadvisor and lots more.
Add event to calendar
Subscribe to Skift Pro
Subscribe to Skift Pro to get unlimited access to stories like these ($30/month)Subscribe Now
Tags: airbnb, skift global forum
Up Next
Tourism
European Union Pulls U.S. From Safe Travel List and 11 Other Top Travel Stories This Week
In Skift's top stories this week, the European Union recommends further restrictions be placed on U.S. travelers, two major companies go public, U.S. travel brands turn to TikTok to attract younger travelers, and Radisson's CEO explains why the company split in two.
Rashaad Jorden , Skift | 2 weeks ago
Online Travel
Remember When Expedia Wanted to Reduce Its Reliance on Google? Big 180-Degree Shift Now
Critics blasted Airbnb for relying too heavily on Google advertising to obtain customers in 2019. But in the beginning of 2021, Expedia outspent all of its rivals on paid marketing and made some gains. Expedia and its Vrbo brand are making no apologies for it.
Dennis Schaal, Skift | 2 weeks ago
Hotels
Airbnb’s Short-Term Rental Challengers Double Down on Brand-Building
As happened with major online travel agencies, there will eventually be several winners in short-term rentals beyond Airbnb. But will these come from the independent property managers trying to build consumer brands, or will the larger players take them out as is customary?
Dennis Schaal, Skift | 2 weeks ago