Our opening evening for Skift Global Forum 2021 will now be livestreamed free to anyone who wants to tune in. Expect compelling conversations around the future of human movement in coming years and decades.

Skift Global Forum 2021 is next week. For the first time in about 20 months, we’re back doing our first in-person — and hybrid online — event. This is what we do best: put on a great editorial conference, and everyone on Skift’s team is looking forward to welcoming all of you attending.

Our opening evening on Sept. 21 at the iconic TWA Hotel features Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky and geopolitical author and strategist Parag Khanna, in separate conversations with me on the big picture future of human movement, migration and travel, due to issues such as climate change, talent crunch and more, and how that affects the business of travel and future travelers.

Free Livestream of Skift Global Forum 2021 Opening Evening

These will be compelling, fascinating global conversations that anyone in the travel sector and outside would be interested in. Because of the big picture nature of the topic, we are livestreaming the opening evening only for free, available here on SGF site and YouTube.

Please tune in, spread the word to anyone in your networks who is interested in watching. And then, hopefully we’ve piqued your interest enough, you can register for the rest of the main conference on Sept. 22 and 23, featuring CEOs of Uber, Southwest, Marriott, Hilton, Booking Holdings, Expedia, Tripadvisor and lots more.

Add event to calendar