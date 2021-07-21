Skift Take
Hopper makes more money on add-on, fintech-oriented services than on selling travel — even the usually juicy hotel business. The business isn’t profitable but who cares when grabbing market share is on the agenda.
Editor's Note: This Briefing exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro.
Every Wednesday, Executive Editor and online travel rockstar Dennis Schaal will bring readers exclusive reporting and insight into the business of online travel and digital booking, and how this sector has an impact across the travel industry.