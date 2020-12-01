Red Ventures, an owner of digital businesses, has acquired Lonely Planet, a leading global travel media company, from NC2 Media.

The companies didn’t disclose the deal terms.

Based in South Carolina, Red Ventures owns traveler advice site The Points Guy and other consumer-facing media brands like CNET, Healthline, and Bankrate. It said it is “remaining committed to publishing the guidebooks.” Lonely Planet has produced more than 150 million travel guidebooks since its founding in 1973.

It was unclear how much cooperation and cross-selling would happen between The Points Guy and Lonely Planet. The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly said, “It’s a brand that will work well with TPG as we try to make loyalty and travel more accessible to millions of travelers.”

Lonely Planet has changed hands over the years. In 2013, BBC Worldwide sold Lonely Planet to NC2 Media for around $80 million (£51.5 million), after having bought 75 percent ownership of the brand from company founder Tony Wheeler in 2007, and the remaining 25 percent in 2011. The BBC came under fire for having overpaid and under-resourced the brand. The BBC allegedly lost nearly £80 million (approximately $100 million at the time) on the deal.

Tennessee-based NC2 Media owned the travel publisher for about five years, but struggled to find a footing for the company during the digital age. Brad Kelley, a Tennessee-based businessman and one of the largest private landowners in the United States, controlled NC2.

For a while, Lonely Planet has made a push in China.

Red Ventures closed its $500 million deal with ViacomCBS’ for CNET Media Group in October. In 2017, it paid $1.4 billion for Bankrate.

“While the travel industry is experiencing an unprecedented downturn, we believe it will come back stronger than ever, and no brand represents the magic of the modern explorer better than Lonely Planet,” said Red Ventures co-founder and CEO, Ric Elias, in a statement.