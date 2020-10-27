Skift Take
Booking.com, Airbnb, Marriott, and every high-end retail shop on the Champs-Élysées want to see the proliferation of Alipay and other digital payment services to capture the spending of Chinese travelers. But Alipay’s key cross-border payments strategy, despite a record-setting IPO, has run into major snags.
