The world’s major hotel brands are upping the ante on cleaning in an effort to win customer confidence and capture whatever market share exists in the travel industry’s initial coronavirus recovery.

Be it ultra luxury or roadside economy, hoteliers know they have to evolve operations to a new, socially distanced normal in light of coronavirus. A survey showing 71 percent of consumers were cleaning more at home during the crisis was part of Hilton’s motivation to consult with the Mayo Clinic on a new health and safety standard at its hotels around the world. Brands across the hotel spectrum have launched their own programs, often with a medical institution or cleaning company partner.

Accor’s ALLSAFE plan includes a partnership with insurance provider AXA to offer telemedicine and online health consultations to guests. Four Seasons is collaborating with Johns Hopkins Medicine International. Hilton is partnering with the maker of Lysol on its CleanStay initiative at its North American properties, and Extended Stay America has partnered with Procter & Gamble, maker of Spic and Span and Mr. Clean products, on its own cleaning initiative.

Even alternative accommodation platforms like Airbnb are racing to roll out new cleaning programs to give customers peace of mind while making their first trips when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Skift turned to the world’s major brands and hotel industry groups to learn more about each new heath and cleaning program. Below is a table we’ll update as more companies launch their own initiatives.

