To say it’s a challenging time to be in ski-related hospitality is a complete understatement. Not only are resorts struggling with coronavirus closures, but they also must deal with a problem that will have an impact on the industry for decades to come — climate change.

In this week’s newsletter, Skift contributor Samantha Shankman talks about how the industry is trying to cope with warmer winter weather. Some players, like Keystone Resorts and Vail Resorts, are investing in energy-efficient snow-making machinery.

Other resorts hope to keep numbers up by appealing to a larger set of travelers — including millennials and Gen Z — to maximize the shorter ski season. That means opening more properties like Anvil Hotel and Cache House in Jackson, Wyoming, which have design and style elements akin to luxury properties, but at a lower price point.

And one of the best strategies to stay afloat? Position yourself as a year-round destination, marketing to hikers and other wellness travelers who want to relax among the mountains, whether there’s snow or not. Many resorts want to attract summer travelers this year — but with the number of coronavirus cases on the rise globally, whether they can is a big unknown.

