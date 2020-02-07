Getting the whole gang together for a family trip is no easy feat. But what should be easy in 2020? Finding a luxury property that appeals to each generation’s travel wants.

Not only is multigenerational travel still on the rise within the luxury space, but now the up-and-coming Gen Z is starting to help shape how families vacation — and hotels are taking note.

According to Skift research, Gen Z wants more sustainable travel — preferring to stay at properties that care about conservation and have plenty of outdoor activities, like nature walks and stargazing. Many luxury hotels are all too happy to offer these experiences, especially if it makes guests book return trips.

While Gen Z isn’t footing much of the vacation bill, they do play a role in what gets booked. Who wants to tell their teenager, “No, we’re not going to choose the sustainable property”?

As Skift contributor Samantha Shankman points out, sustainable and eco-friendly experiences come with a higher price tag. Thus, it may take extra work to get Grandma and Grandpa on board. But with the right marketing, properties can appeal to boomer and Gen Z travelers alike — plus the generations in between.

— Leslie Barrie, Luxury & Wellness Editor

6 Looks at Luxury & Wellness

