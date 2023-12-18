Morocco is on path to set a record for tourist arrivals this year in spite of challenges such as disruptions from September’s massive earthquake and the aftermath of Hamas’ attacks in Gaza.

The country’s tourism ministry anticipates hitting 14 tourist arrivals by the end of the year, eclipsing the record of 13 million set in 2019. Roughly 13.2 million international travelers visited the North African nation during the first eleven months of 2023.

Morocco welcomed 11 million tourists last year.

Tourism Minister Fatim-Zahra Ammor said Morocco is looking to hit 17.5 million visitors by 2026 with the help of new airline routes. Ryanair announced recently it would launch 24 international routes to Morocco from eight European countries.

Morocco has continued to experience tourism success this fall despite being hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in September that resulted in at least 2,900 deaths. The country welcomed 960,000 international travelers that month, a 8.5% jump from September 2019. Skift reported in October that several historical sites in Marrakech — near the epicenter of the earthquake — had reopened to visitors.