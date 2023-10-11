The September 8 earthquake did not halt Morocco’s post-pandemic tourism boom. The country welcomed 960,000 international travelers in September, up 8.5% from the same month in 2019, according to the the Morocco Tourism Office’s latest data. Between January and September, international travel to Morocco rose 44% compared to the same period in 2019.
On September 8, a devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Atlas Mountains. Multiple tour operators temporarily canceled or suspended operations in the immediate aftermath.
Middle East Travel Roundup
