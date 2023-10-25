Visit North Carolina has launched ‘For Real Fall Colours’, a new new campaign in partnership with its creative agency Luquire.

Credit: Visit North Carolina

The campaign cleverly utilizes the manmade ‘fall colors’ of New York, and transforms them using transparent leaf-shaped magnets and stickers to highlight the organic colours North Carolina has to offer during the fall season.

The magnets and stickers can be found across the city everywhere that portrays a pop of fall color – including brick buildings, taxi cabs, sidewalks and street signs.

You can view the 60-second spot below:

“Being new to North Carolina, I can tell you the fall color here is absolutely worth a trip,” said Glen Hilzinger, chief creative officer at Luquire.

“As part of our overarching ‘For Real, Visit NC’ campaign, we decided to literally reframe the manufactured colors New Yorkers are used to seeing in order to inspire them to see the real colors of North Carolina.”

The out of home element of the campaign will be supported by user generated content that will be shared across Visit NC’s social media platforms in the coming weeks.