Delta Flight Products (DFP) has partnered with UK-based consortium Air4All on a new prototype seat they say will provide powered wheelchair users with the opportunity to remain in their chairs throughout their entire travel journey.

Credit: PriestmanGoode

The patented prototype, which was debuted at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Germany, folds up to enable a standard passenger seat to accommodate a wheelchair via a restraint, while granting users access to the headrest, center console tray table and cocktail table.

Credit: PriestmanGoode

“Air4All is collaborating with DFP and our strong production and manufacturing capabilities to explore new ways to deliver equal access to comfort, safety, and dignity for all customers. This patented design offers new possibilities for customers with disabilities to enjoy a travel experience they truly deserve,” said Rick Salanitri, president of Delta Flight Products.

In 2022, disability rights activist Tanzila Khan joined us at Skift Global Forum East 2022 to talk on this important subject, and “Why Travel Should Think Like a Community”. You can take a look at the full video below:

