May I have your attention, please? British Airways has unveiled its latest onboard safety video with a humorous take on British culture.

Air travel has become an essential part of modern life, connecting people to destinations all over the world. And as we all know, safety videos are an integral part of the pre-flight experience (even if we don’t always pay attention).

With that in mind, British Airways has recently released its reimagined onboard safety video, which is a refreshing take on the long-standing safety demonstration.

Starting May 1st, 2023, the airline’s long-haul aircraft will switch up their safety demonstration game, where passengers will now be treated to a five-minute video that not only checks off all the necessary safety elements but does it in a way that’s actually enjoyable. Yep, you read that right – enjoyable!

The video showcases British Airways employees as they go about their daily tasks, giving viewers a glimpse into their jobs. But that’s not all; it also adds a touch of British celebrity, featuring some well-known names such as Ncuti Gatwa, Little Simz, Robert Peston, Kaya Scodelario, Emma Raducanu, and Tom Kerridge.

“We have all sat through safety demonstrations before, so we knew we needed to create something different that would capture attention and was totally in line with our British Original positioning,” said Calum Laming, British Airways’ chief customer officer.

From the snappy editing to the tongue-in-cheek dialogue and visuals, this video is a breath of fresh air in the often stuffy world of air travel. They’ve managed to highlight the distinctive aspects of British culture while still driving home the important safety information, and the use of such a diverse cast of individuals is also particularly refreshing.

In today’s marketing landscape, it’s not uncommon for brands to rely on celebrity endorsements to promote their products or services. British Airways’ decision to feature a diverse range of ambassadors in their video is a step in the right direction towards promoting inclusivity and celebrating diversity, a refreshing change from the typical ‘star power’ approach. We hope to see more brands follow suit.

With British Airways experiencing a decline in customer loyalty in recent years, many are left to wonder if this nostalgic reminder of the pleasures of travel is enough to sway the tide?

