DeepSeek’s Disruption, AirAsia Move's Aspirations and Boeing's Optimism

On today’s briefing we talk about DeepSeek’s impact on travel, AirAsia Move’s new chairman, and Boeing’s sunny take on cloudy earnings.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Wednesday, January 29, and here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

DeepSeek, a new China-based generative AI model, is making waves in the tech industry, and its rise could have significant implications for the travel industry, writes Travel Technology Reporter Justin Dawes.

DeepSeek’s rapid rise — which it says came at a fraction of the cost compared to rivals OpenAI and Google — has caused AI stocks to drop this week. Dawes notes that travel brands working to adopt AI could be big winners in the long run if DeepSeek helps lower the cost of the technology.

As industry leaders have been saying, AI development could at least change the way that online travel agencies secure traffic and generate revenue. Some believe that the tech could evolve to circumvent online travel agencies entirely.

Next, Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio helped reshape luxury travel as chairman and owner of Silversea Cruises. And as the new chairman of AirAsia Move, Capital A’s superapp, he has big things in store, writes Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia.

Lefebvre said in an interview with Skift he sees potential in integrating cruises into AirAsia’s offerings, describing cruising as a fast-growing product. Lefebvre added he’s looking to incorporate luxury into AirAsia Move, explaining that luxury doesn’t have to mean exclusivity.

Lefebvre, whose experience has largely been with European-based consumers, also said he could envision AirAsia Move targeting travelers outside of Southeast Asia.

Finally, Boeing has had its share of struggles in recent years, but the planemaker believes it’s making progress in its recovery despite a $4 billion fourth-quarter loss, writes Airlines Reporter Meghna Maharishi.

CEO Kelly Ortberg said Boeing completed a safety management meeting with the Federal Aviation Administration, adding that the federal agency had noticed significant improvements. Ortberg also said that Boeing and the FAA have agreed on a plan for increasing production of the 737 Max. The FAA placed a production cap on the 737 Max last year after the Alaska Airlines blowout.