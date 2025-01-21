Thailand's Strategy to Boost Indian Arrivals to Southeast Asia — India Report

India is a major source of tourists for Southeast Asia, but there’s a real need for those countries to return the favor and help boost tourism to India as well.

Thailand has shared its vision for tourism cooperation between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The initiatives include plans for an “ASEAN-India Forum 2025 Thailand" focusing on two-way tourism development between India and the region.

At the 12th ASEAN-India Tourism Ministers Meeting in Malaysia, Thai tourism and sports minister Sorawong Thienthong on Monday said that Indian tourist arrivals to Thailand increased by over 30% year-on-year in 2024. This came after the implementation of a 60-day visa exemption for tourist and business travelers from India.

Thienthong suggested four strategic initiatives during the forum:

Growth of tourism marketing capabilities through the “ASEAN-India Forum: Journey of Opportunities” in 2025 Integrating Hindi language training programs for tourism personnel in the ASEAN countries to cater to growing Indian travelers Increased direct flights and travel packages between India and the region Sustainable and responsible tourism development

The Inbound-Outbound Disparity: At the ASEAN-India Tourism Ministers Meeting held in Jakarta last year, India had highlighted the disparity in inbound and outbound tourism with regard to ASEAN countries. In 2023, close to 4.3 million Indians traveled to ASEAN member states. Meanwhile, around 750,000 ASEAN tourists visited India.

“Our population is twice that of ASEAN member states, but our outbound tourists to ASEAN countries were about six times. We need more tourists from ASEAN to India,” the ambassador of India to ASEAN Jayant N Khobragade had said.

GoFirst Enters Liquidation

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday ordered the liquidation of grounded low-cost airline GoFirst. The order comes based on a request from lenders of the financially troubled carrier.

GoFirst had filed for insolvency in May 2023, after which there were attempts to revive the airline under India’s bankruptcy laws. However, when those attempts failed, lenders sought orders to liquidate the company’s assets last year.

The airline owes INR 65.2 billion ($754 million) to its creditors. Overall, the airline has a total liability of around INR 110 billion ($12.7 billion), including the obligations to its lessors. As of the end of 2024, 28 of GoFirst’s 54 aircraft had been reposed by lessors.

Cyprus Looking at Non-Stop Flights to India

Cyprus is focusing on getting a non-stop flight to India to drive tourism in the country. Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides has unveiled a vision of national tourism. During the conference, he recognized India as a high-potential market. He added that the country has strengthened its High Commission in India.

Christodoulides hinted at an announcement of flights to India. This would help in establishing a dedicated air route between the two countries. According to the President Christodoulides, direct connectivity will make Cyprus a more appealing and approachable destination for Indians.

IndiGo Highlights Kozhikode in Latest Heritage Campaign

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo has expanded its international network with a new direct flight between Hyderabad and Madinah in Saudi Arabia.

Madinah is IndiGo’s 38th international destination. With the launch of the tri-weekly flight in February, the airline will operate over 100 weekly flights between India and Saudi Arabia.

Last year in November IndiGo also launched its business class on the Delhi-Mumbai route. Even as IndiGo is moving away from its no-frills approach, the business class offering is meant to be faithful to the IndiGo brand, CEO Pieter Elbers had earlier told Skift.

Antara Cruises’ Artisans of Bengal Program on MV Bengal Ganga

Indian river cruise operator Antara Cruises has announced that its signature Artisans of Bengal experience is being introduced aboard its boutique vessel MV Bengal Ganga for the 7-night itinerary.

As part of the program, Antara will cruise to destinations that showcase Bengal’s culture, including the Kolkata Flower Market, potters’ quarter Kumartuli, and the French colonial town of Chandernagore.

Mahakumbh’s International Promotion

The Indian ministry of external affairs and the government of the state of Uttar Pradesh have ramped up efforts to promote the Mahakumbh gathering at an international scale. A meeting with foreign journalists was held in Delhi on Monday to inform the mythological origins of the gathering and the religious importance of the fair.

The government is expecting 1.5 million international visitors to attend the event. The officials from Uttar Pradesh said that Mahakumbh is expected to surpass other major global events, including the Rio Carnival, Haj, and Oktoberfest.