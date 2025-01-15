Tripadvisor’s New AI Deal, Southwest’s Hiring Freeze and Banyan Group’s Growth

Today's podcast looks at Tripadvisor's artificial intelligence deal, Southwest's hiring changes, and Banyan's brand expansion outside of Asia.

Tripadvisor has initiated a partnership with AI search engine Perplexity to leverage its vast data in travel-related searches, which could enhance its visibility in search results. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines is pausing corporate hiring and most internships to cut costs and address pressures from activist investors. Additionally, Banyan Group is planning to expand outside Asia with new properties in Tanzania and the Dominican Republic, as it diversifies its market mix to include North America and the Middle East.

Skift Daily Briefing Podcast





Good morning from Skift. It’s Wednesday, January 15, and here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Tripadvisor has begun a trial to power travel-related answers on ChatGPT rival Perplexity. Tripadvisor’s Head of Data and AI, Rahul Todkar, explained why the company is partnering with the AI search engine.

Travel Technology Reporter Justin Dawes notes Tripadvisor has been struggling in recent years. But Todkar said there’s value in the large amount of data Tripadvisor has gathered throughout the years. Partnerships like the one with Perplexity could help Tripadvisor still appear in search results.

A Perplexity spokesperson said the partnership with Tripadvisor is its first with a travel company. Perplexity would pay Tripadvisor for the data, while Perplexity would get a commission if a user makes a booking through a Tripadvisor link presented in search results.

Next, Southwest Airlines is pausing corporate hiring and most summer internships to cut costs, writes Airlines Reporter Meghna Maharishi.

CEO Bob Jordan told staff in a note that the measures were part of Southwest’s efforts to return to profitability, according to CNBC. A Southwest spokesperson told Skift the company is working to reduce discretionary costs.

Maharishi notes Southwest’s moves come after the airline’s power struggle with activist investor Elliott Investment Management, which has pushed for major changes at Southwest.

Finally, luxury hospitality company Banyan Group is looking to expand beyond its traditional base in Asia this year. CEO Eddy See discussed its plans with Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia.

Banyan Group plans to add 15 new properties and five branded residences to its portfolio in 2025. See said the company has gotten a boost from diversifying its market mix, and Banyan Group has plans for openings in Tanzania and the Dominican Republic this year. The company sees opportunities to grow in North America and the Middle East.