Subscribe
Login

First read is on us.

Subscribe today to keep up with the latest travel industry news.

Subscribe
Podcasts

Delta and Uber Partner, Greener Jet Fuel and Kerzner’s Lux Plans

Rashaad Jorden photo
Rashaad Jorden
Today at 2:58 AM EST
a large bed in a luxury hotel room with a window looking out to an aquatic scene.

Skift Take

Today's briefing tells listeners about Delta's new ride hailing friend, Kerzner's expansion plans, and greener jet fuel in the UK.
Summarize this story

Select a question above or ask something else

Summarize this story
Series: Skift Daily Briefing

Skift Daily Briefing Podcast

Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Thursday, January 9, and here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Kerzner International, the operator of more than 20 ultra-luxury hotels worldwide, has big plans to expand its portfolio. CEO Philippe Zuber said in an interview with Skift that Kerzner is trying to grow while maintaining a sense of exclusivity that commands premium rates. 

Zuber told Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill and Middle East Reporter Josh Corder that Kerzner is looking to add at least 10 properties to its portfolios for both One&Only and Atlantis. But Zuber said that overexpansion could lead to its hotels being mirror images of each other. Meanwhile, Zuber plans to accelerate the expansions of its newer lifestyle brands, Siro and Rare Finds.   

Listen Now

🎧 Subscribe

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Youtube | RSS

Next, Delta Air Lines announced this week that it will link its SkyMiles loyalty program to Uber, making Uber the carrier’s exclusive rideshare and delivery partner, writes Airlines Reporter Meghna Maharishi. 

Maharishi notes the new deal ends Delta’s eight-year partnership with rival Lyft, which will expire in April. SkyMiles members will be able to earn one mile per dollar spent on UberX rides to the airport, among other benefits. Uber becomes Delta’s latest partnership, following in the footsteps of the carrier’s deals with Starbucks, Ticketmaster and Hertz. 

Finally, the UK government is standing firm behind its new policy requiring airlines to use greener jet fuel despite debates over who will pay for it, writes Climate Reporter Darin Graham. 

Sustainable aviation fuel must constitute at least 2% of the fuel in planes flying to and from the UK, a figure that will jump to 10% in 200 and 22% in 2040. Some politicians and groups fighting climate policies have argued that the fuel, which is more expensive to produce, will lead to an increase in the price of plane tickets.

A government spokesperson said there’s no plan to reverse the policy, and Graham noted a wide range of estimates for potential fare increases as airlines face higher fuel costs. 

Rashaad Jorden photo
Rashaad Jorden
Today at 2:58 AM EST

Tags: delta, delta air lines, kerzner, skift daily briefing, skift podcast, united kingdom

Photo Credit: An underwater suite in an interior bedroom for guests at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, UAE.  Kerzner International

Up Next

Airlines

How Airlines are Redefining Premium Travel with Customizable and Personalized Experiences

As the airline industry adapts to evolving traveler expectations, premium cabins coupled with personalized experiences have become essential tools for driving loyalty and revenue. Airlines are turning to digital innovation and sustainable practices to redefine the premium travel experience and meet the needs of diverse customers.
American Airlines + Skift | 4 weeks ago
Sponsored
Hilton Asia
Hotels

How Hilton Plans to Ride Asia’s Travel Boom

Hilton’s slow-and-steady approach has worked, but with travel demand booming across Asia-Pacific, especially in India and China, it might be time to speed things up.
Peden Doma Bhutia | 5 hours ago

First read is on us.
Subscribe to read more essential travel industry news.

New users get
20% off
their first year of Skift Pro

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Login