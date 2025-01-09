Delta and Uber Partner, Greener Jet Fuel and Kerzner’s Lux Plans

Today's briefing tells listeners about Delta's new ride hailing friend, Kerzner's expansion plans, and greener jet fuel in the UK.

Kerzner International aims to expand its luxury hotel brands while keeping them exclusive, planning to add more properties to its One&Only and Atlantis portfolios. Delta Air Lines has chosen Uber as its exclusive rideshare partner, replacing Lyft, to strengthen its SkyMiles loyalty program. Meanwhile, the UK government is upholding its policy for airlines to use a minimum percentage of sustainable aviation fuel, amidst concerns about increased ticket prices due to higher production costs.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Thursday, January 9, and here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Kerzner International, the operator of more than 20 ultra-luxury hotels worldwide, has big plans to expand its portfolio. CEO Philippe Zuber said in an interview with Skift that Kerzner is trying to grow while maintaining a sense of exclusivity that commands premium rates.

Zuber told Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill and Middle East Reporter Josh Corder that Kerzner is looking to add at least 10 properties to its portfolios for both One&Only and Atlantis. But Zuber said that overexpansion could lead to its hotels being mirror images of each other. Meanwhile, Zuber plans to accelerate the expansions of its newer lifestyle brands, Siro and Rare Finds.

Next, Delta Air Lines announced this week that it will link its SkyMiles loyalty program to Uber, making Uber the carrier’s exclusive rideshare and delivery partner, writes Airlines Reporter Meghna Maharishi.

Maharishi notes the new deal ends Delta’s eight-year partnership with rival Lyft, which will expire in April. SkyMiles members will be able to earn one mile per dollar spent on UberX rides to the airport, among other benefits. Uber becomes Delta’s latest partnership, following in the footsteps of the carrier’s deals with Starbucks, Ticketmaster and Hertz.

Finally, the UK government is standing firm behind its new policy requiring airlines to use greener jet fuel despite debates over who will pay for it, writes Climate Reporter Darin Graham.

Sustainable aviation fuel must constitute at least 2% of the fuel in planes flying to and from the UK, a figure that will jump to 10% in 200 and 22% in 2040. Some politicians and groups fighting climate policies have argued that the fuel, which is more expensive to produce, will lead to an increase in the price of plane tickets.

A government spokesperson said there’s no plan to reverse the policy, and Graham noted a wide range of estimates for potential fare increases as airlines face higher fuel costs.