Skift’s Climate Hub: Solutions-Based Journalism That Holds the Industry to Account

Welcome to the new Skift Climate Hub, where we’re making a bet that the travel industry is ready for a more hard-nosed, solutions-focused approach to covering the sustainability beat. In partnership with Intrepid Travel, this editorial initiative is designed to cut through the spin and dig into the real work companies are undertaking to reduce their environmental footprint.

Solutions-based Journalism

For years, travel brands have laced their climate messaging with green promises, but it’s rarely clear how much has actually changed. And for those who actually are doing the hard, sometimes unsexy work – their efforts are far too often overlooked. By hiring a dedicated climate reporter, we intend to peel back the layers of corporate rhetoric and evaluate what’s genuine progress, what’s simply aspirational, and what needs serious rethinking.

Our move comes as the sector is facing unprecedented scrutiny. Travelers are starting to ask the hard questions: Does that “eco-friendly” lodge actually benefit local ecosystems? Do carbon offsets in airfare really reduce emissions in any meaningful way? Can hotel giants deliver on their net-zero vows, or is this round of sustainability talk just more greenwashing?

Private Funding

While Intrepid Travel, a longtime leader in the sustainable tourism space and a certified B-Corp, is providing financial support, Skift retains full editorial control for our climate beat. There’s no pay-to-play coverage, no hand-holding — just rigorous, independent reporting. Think of it as a new model for funding tough journalism that’s in short supply these days.

When we announced our Climate Hub at the Skift Global Forum, top executives from brands like Airbnb, JetBlue, and Marriott were already touting their environmental strategies. Now, we’re here to examine those claims — spotlighting meaningful advancements and calling out where the industry falls short. Aviation, hospitality, and online travel agencies will all be on our radar.

For Intrepid, this project shows how sustainable travel can grow and scale. For us at Skift, it’s a fresh approach to journalism, where private backing helps us sharpen our reporting, not soften it. Will the industry stand up to heightened scrutiny? With the Climate Hub, we’re about to find out.

Skift’s in-depth reporting on climate issues is made possible through the financial support of Intrepid Travel. This backing allows Skift to bring you high-quality journalism on one of the most important topics facing our planet today. Intrepid is not involved in any decisions made by Skift’s editorial team.