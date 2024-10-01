Skift's new partnership with Intrepid Travel marks a critical moment for the travel industry’s fight against climate change. With a dedicated Climate Hub and independent coverage, Skift is set to highlight the advancements shaping sustainable travel’s future.

Skift and Intrepid Travel are pleased to announce their partnership in launching a new Climate Hub, an initiative designed to provide solutions-based journalism for the travel industry as the sector ramps up efforts to adopt sustainable practices and address the pressing challenges of climate change.

The initiative was announced at the Skift Global Forum in September, an event featuring discussions with 20 leading travel industry CEOs, including Airbnb’s Brian Chesky, JetBlue’s Joanna Geraghty and top executives from Marriott, MGM Resorts, and Wyndham Hotels.

As part of the partnership, Skift is hiring a climate reporter to cover the advancements and challenges in sustainability across the global travel sector. Editorial coverage will span across all travel sectors, including aviation, hospitality, suppliers, and online travel agencies (OTAs). In keeping with Skift’s editorial standards, this coverage will remain independent, with Skift retaining editorial control over all content.

“Our goal is to provide honest, critical, and impartial journalism about the climate issues facing the travel industry,” said Sarah Kopit, Editor-in-Chief at Skift. “We’re excited to dedicate more resources to this crucial beat, and we believe this will allow us to spotlight the innovations and challenges shaping the future of travel.”

The Climate Hub’s editorial content will also be featured in Skift’s newsletters and during its in-person events, furthering its commitment to addressing climate change within the travel industry.

With over 35 years of experience, Intrepid has been at the forefront of responsible travel, setting the benchmark for sustainable practices. In creating the Climate Hub, Intrepid’s science-based climate initiatives and B-Corp certification aligned with Skift’s mission of delivering solutions-oriented journalism.

“We’re thrilled to dedicate resources to covering this critical issue,” said Rafat Ali, founder and CEO of Skift. “Sustainability is not only one of the most important topics in the travel industry today, but it’s also an area where we are seeing remarkable advancements. We are excited to help spotlight the innovation happening across the sector.”