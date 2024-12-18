Junk Fees Law Added to Year-End Funding Bill 

One federal law is a cleaner fix for confusing fees than having several state laws.

Select a question above or ask something else

The Hotel Fees Transparency Act of 2024, included in a year-end funding bill, seeks to protect consumers by prohibiting unfair advertising of hotel and rental prices, mandating full price disclosure. This legislative move aligns with the Federal Trade Commission's rule against junk fees, pushing for a unified national standard over a patchwork of state laws. The continuing resolution, which includes these provisions, aims to prevent a government shutdown and ensure operations continue until March 14, pending approval.

Congress struck a deal Tuesday to include legislation that would protect consumers from hidden lodging fees in a year-end stopgap funding bill.

The Hotel Fees Transparency Act of 2024, which was introduced by Senators Amy Klobuchar, Democrat from Minnesota, and Jerry Moran, Republican from Kansas, would prohibit “unfair and deceptive advertising of hotel rooms and other short-term rental prices.” It would require companies to display the total price of a stay upfront, including all mandatory fees.

The agreement came on the same day the Federal Trade Commission unveiled a rule banning junk fees, a measure that targets travel companies, such as hotels, short-term rental companies, and online travel agencies.

While some states, such as California, require accommodation providers to display mandatory fees upfront, advocates for the new law have argued that federal legislation is more effective than a patchwork of state laws. Rosanna Maietta, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, praised Congress for including legislation targeting junk fees in the 1,547-page bill, called a continuing resolution.

“We believe the fee-transparency provision included in the continuing resolution is the best way to create a clear set of federal fee-display rules across the lodging industry,” Maietta said in a statement.

“We firmly believe that one national standard is the right approach for consumers and business and that the legislation included in the continuing resolution best accomplishes that goal.”

The continuing resolution would avert a government shutdown and ensure that the federal government remains open until March 14, provided it gains approval from both houses of Congress and President Joe Biden by the end of Friday, December 20.