Hotels

Junk Fees Law Added to Year-End Funding Bill 

Rashaad Jorden photo
Rashaad Jorden
Today at 12:59 PM EST
Money

Skift Take

One federal law is a cleaner fix for confusing fees than having several state laws.
Congress struck a deal Tuesday to include legislation that would protect consumers from hidden lodging fees in a year-end stopgap funding bill.

The Hotel Fees Transparency Act of 2024, which was introduced by Senators Amy Klobuchar, Democrat from Minnesota, and Jerry Moran, Republican from Kansas, would prohibit “unfair and deceptive advertising of hotel rooms and other short-term rental prices.” It would require companies to display the total price of a stay upfront, including all mandatory fees.

The agreement came on the same day the Federal Trade Commission unveiled a rule banning junk fees, a measure that targets travel companies, such as hotels, short-term rental companies, and online travel agencies. 

While some states, such as California, require accommodation providers to display mandatory fees upfront, advocates for the new law have argued that federal legislation is more effective than a patchwork of state laws. Rosanna Maietta, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, praised Congress for including legislation targeting junk fees in the 1,547-page bill, called a continuing resolution.

“We believe the fee-transparency provision included in the continuing resolution is the best way to create a clear set of federal fee-display rules across the lodging industry,” Maietta said in a statement.

“We firmly believe that one national standard is the right approach for consumers and business and that the legislation included in the continuing resolution best accomplishes that goal.”

The continuing resolution would avert a government shutdown and ensure that the federal government remains open until March 14, provided it gains approval from both houses of Congress and President Joe Biden by the end of Friday, December 20.

Tags: ahla, congress, junk fees

Photo Credit: Consumers could see protection from hidden lodging fees. Flickr / Tracy O

Media and PR

The Slow Fade: Why Consumer Travel Media Is Obsolete

As someone who has devoted all of my life to media, it pains me to say this: consumer travel media, in its current incarnation, is dead. The world has changed, and it’s time for us to move on.
Rafat Ali | 4 hours ago

