Skift Global Forum East Video: A Tourism Vision Coming to Life

Balancing tourism with sustainability is no small feat, but Red Sea Global has shown it’s up to the challenge. At this year’s Skift Global Forum East, Rosanna Chopra discussed how the company’s commitment to responsible travel is shaping Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast into a global destination for luxury and exploration.

Saudi Arabia’s multi-project developer, Red Sea Global (RSG), is on a mission to transform the country’s Red Sea coast into a global tourism hub. The company launched its first destination, The Red Sea, in 2023. Since then, it has made major strides in expanding its portfolio, opening four high-profile resorts in 2024, including St. Regis The Red Sea Resort, Nujuma, a Ritz Carlton-Resort, and the recently launched Shebara.

According to Rosanna Chopra, executive director of destination development at Red Sea Global, this expansion was possible because of the company’s shift from a corporate to a consumer-focused narrative.

“We’ve set the standard in design and planning, but there’s been a key shift in our communications this year. Our narrative has become more consumer-focused, and our marketing now allows people to enter our world, imagine themselves in our destinations, and understand the behaviors we encourage, such as treading lightly and respecting the environment,” she said at this year’s Skift Global Forum East. “We’re also focusing on conveying the joy and exceptional hospitality that Saudi Arabia offers, so visitors can experience the magical warmth and generosity that is quintessentially Saudi.”

Chopra joined Jeremy Kressmann, SkiftX vice president, on stage in Dubai to discuss the strategies Red Sea Global is implementing to transform Saudi Arabia’s tourism landscape.

Blending Tourism with Conservation

Red Sea Global has designed its resorts and assets to blend with the region’s desert and coastal environments, prioritizing sustainable construction practices to ensure minimal impact on native habitats. This careful planning also extends into the experiences available to visitors — the company has established three operational subsidiaries to manage various aspects of the tourism experience responsibly, including:

WAMA: Specializes in water sports and activities designed to have minimal impact on marine ecosystems.

Akun: Focuses on land-based adventures such as gravel, mountain, fat tire, electric biking, trail running, and hiking through diverse natural trails.

Galaxea: Operates as RSG’s dive company, providing guided dive tours that educate guests about coral reef conservation and marine biodiversity.

“We now offer 70 experiences with a team of 65 people across three brands, which will grow and evolve as we launch further properties,” said Chopra.

These subsidiaries manage activities such as coral planting and reef restoration, efforts to protect endangered species through habitat restoration and anti-poaching measures, and programs that educate visitors on conservation and sustainable practices.

“Uncontrolled tourism can quickly become destructive. That’s why we’ve been incredibly thoughtful and intuitive in our design and development. We reinforce and build on our sustainability approach by ensuring that our Guardians of the Red Sea, who deliver these experiences, adhere to the same principles,” said Chopra.

Investing in Events-based Experiences

Red Sea Global has partnered with The Ocean Race to bring the sailing event’s finale to AMAALA, RSG’s second destination on the Red Sea coast, in 2027. According to Chopra, this partnership is built on shared values and mutual commitment to sustainability.

“The Ocean Race is a six-month epic voyage that circumnavigates the globe, and it’s extraordinary that it will culminate in the Red Sea. This partnership will help us establish a lasting legacy and continue the story beyond the race itself,” she said.

The Red Sea also hosts major events, such as The Red Sea Fashion Week, which merges global fashion with local traditions and promotes regional talent on an international platform, and the Red Sea Classic Sailing Race, which celebrates Saudi Arabia’s maritime history and emphasizes sustainability and ocean conservation. Additionally, The Red Sea is on its way to becoming the region’s first designated Dark Sky destination, where stargazers will be able to witness celestial supermoons, star showers, solar eclipses, and meteor showers.

“People might not realize that Saudi Arabia, especially the Red Sea coast, experiences distinct seasons. This allows us to host a diverse range of events throughout the year, from music to fashion,” Chopra said.

Creating Journeys That Inspire Discovery

As Saudi Arabia opens more widely to international tourism, there remains a veil of mystery around many of its destinations, unlike more widely documented places such as Italy or the Maldives. RSG sees this as an opportunity to create explorative experiences that promise discovery. This idea is to create stories and itineraries that ignite the imagination and provide exclusive insights into the destination’s hidden gems.

Personalization is becoming a key differentiator for its destinations. From the holistic integration of cultural insights and travel habits to addressing the specific needs of different groups, such as families or solo adventurers, RSG’s strategy is about creating a narrative that resonates personally with each visitor.

“Travelers want to discover the undiscovered. We reveal our secrets just enough to entice but not so much that the sense of discovery is lost. This balance is what makes travel to our destinations a personal exploration,” Chopra said.

Underpinning all of RSG’s destinations is a foundational commitment to sustainability, which the company views as merely the starting point. The true goal for RSG is to achieve regenerative travel — travel that actively contributes to the environment and community.

“Regular travel is a minus — it takes without giving back. Sustainability is a step forward — it’s neutral, doing no harm but also giving nothing in return. What we strive to achieve is regenerative travel — a positive approach that not only avoids taking but actively gives back and adds value to the destination,” said Chopra.

This content was created collaboratively by Red Sea Global and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.