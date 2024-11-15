The Airbus A321XLR looks set to reshape the economics of international flying for airlines and provide greater point-to-point connectivity.

The Airbus A321XLR is poised to transform the aviation industry by enabling airlines to operate long-haul flights with a single-aisle aircraft. Iberia, the launch customer, is using the A321XLR to optimize routes and operate more efficiently, while other airlines like American Airlines and Wizz Air plan to use the aircraft to expand their networks. This innovation is expected to enhance global connectivity and provide passengers with more direct flight options, although challenges related to passenger comfort on longer narrowbody flights remain a consideration.

Airlines have asked planemakers for the same thing for decades: give them aircraft that can fly long-haul at the lowest price per passenger. Over the years, Airbus and Boeing have taken different approaches to this problem.

The twin-aisle products on offer have varied from the double-decker A380 to connect slot-constrained hub airports, through to the smaller Boeing 787. Despite the options, there’s still been a gap in the market.

In 2019, Airbus announced a project to develop a single-aisle airplane that could fly 5,400 miles. This would allow airlines to fly up to 10 or even 11 hours with up to 220 passengers – much fewer than ordinary long-haul jets.

The additional range is made possible thanks to an extra fuel tank added to a special version of the popular A321neo aircraft.

The first A321XLR (that’s eXtra Long Range) was delivered to Iberia last month and after familiarization flights around Europe, the Spanish carrier operated the first long-haul flight with the plane between Madrid and Boston on November 14.

Speaking ahead of the maiden transatlantic trip, Christian Scherer, CEO of Airbus Commercial Aircraft said routes such as Madrid- Boston “demonstrate the strategic value that the A321XLR brings to the long-haul market.”

From Seasonal to Year-Round

As more XLRs join the Iberia fleet, the company will be able to better optimize seasonal routes. It could also continue operating once seasonal services year-round by strategically switching aircraft types.

For instance, Madrid–Boston was previously operated with an A330 aircraft, which can carry up to 292 passengers. Over winter, Iberia will now operate the route with the A321XLR with a maximum of 182 passengers. Services from the Spanish capital to Washington D.C. will also see the XLR.

Being the global launch customer of any new aircraft is coveted in the airline industry. The honors fell to Iberia after a labor dispute scuppered an earlier roll-out at Aer Lingus.

“We are very proud to be the first airline in the world to start flying with the A321XLR. This is a real milestone in the aviation industry. This new aircraft model allows us to strengthen our network and fly to new destinations in an efficient and comfortable way for all our customers,” reflected Iberia President, Marco Sansavini.

A Long-Haul Project

The carrier configures the XLR with 14 Thompson Aero Vantage Solo Business Class seats that turn into 76-inch flat beds. These are almost identical to those JetBlue uses for its operations to Europe, however, Iberia’s version does not have a privacy door.

Iberia’s business class cabin on the Airbus A321XLR. Credit: Ajay Awtaney

Right behind are 168 seats in economy, with at least 30 inches of legroom and 18-inch width shoulder-to-shoulder.

Iberia does not offer a premium economy cabin for this aircraft. Asked why, Sansavini said the chosen layout addresses the passenger mix that Iberia expects to fly onboard routes operated by the plane.

Once Iberia receives more of these next-generation jets and is confident about exploring its long range, expect the XLR to go even further. Flights from Madrid to Boston and Washington D.C. take around seven or eight hours. As the program matures, Iberia is likely to leverage the XLR’s potential and bring the aircraft to Latin America.

Is it a Comfortable Ride?

Skift joined the first transatlantic flight from Madrid to Boston. While there were no gate celebrations, most people on board the long-haul inaugural were aware that they were flying a new aircraft type.

Sitting in economy for eight hours on a narrowbody aircraft was a real eye-opener. Thankfully, Iberia did not skimp on the seat padding to cut down on weight. The result is a much more comfortable experience than you might expect.

The A321XLR comes equipped with supersized overhead bins, and there was more than enough space to go around for everyone’s bags. The windows, larger than those on other A320neo family aircraft, ensured enough natural light filled the cabin.

Panasonic’s in-flight entertainment with a 4K screen worked well. It has an ample library of English and Spanish content to suit its customers on both sides of the Atlantic. Passengers can also bring headphones and pair them with the Bluetooth system, although this feature was buggy on the Boston flight.

Economy seating on Iberia’s Airbus A321XLR. Credit: Ajay Awtaney

The inflight meals – produced by well-respected caterer Do & Co – were delicious. However, the tight single-aisle configuration shows its limitations.

Iberia’s XLR is equipped with the Airbus Space-Flex solution, which reduces the space needed to carry meals by half by cutting the size of the galley at the back and replacing it with two lavatories. When the airline extends the flights to ten hours, passengers may need a second hot meal, and this layout hinders the ability to do so.

Moreover, with three lavatories at the back, passengers were constantly having to squeeze between one another. This makes the seats at the back the least desirable on the plane.

Who Else is Getting the XLR?

Airlines around the world are examining the Iberia use case while determining what routes and configurations to put on their own A321XLRs. Around 25 carriers have more than 500 planes on order, with very different plans and configurations.

For instance, Budapest-based Wizz Air will be the first low-cost carrier to receive the jet. Wizz intends to configure the XLR with 239 seats in an all-economy configuration. Early routes include London Gatwick to Jeddah and Milan to Abu Dhabi.

Elsewhere, Qantas will use the XLR to replace its Boeing 737-800s. Given the domestic focus for the plane, the Australian carrier is foregoing premium flat-bed seats, and opting for a more traditional recliner.

Other confirmed operators include United Airlines and Icelandair. Both companies will use the XLR to replace the Boeing 757.

IndiGo and American Airlines

By far the largest customer of the XLR is Indian low-cost airline IndiGo. The company is still to confirm its cabin configuration or route network. However, with the airline recently launching a premium seat, it would be safe to assume they go for a two-cabin configuration. The airline will likely want to fly the jets from India to Europe, Africa, Western Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Speaking at the Skift Aviation Forum earlier this week, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom, offered a progress update on its XLR plans.

American expects its first delivery in 2025 and will operate them on cross-country routes. As more XLRs come online, the Dallas-based carrier will also explore flying the aircraft to Europe, as well as to Latin America from Miami.

Regardless of the precise configuration, the mood music is loud and clear. Airlines of all shapes and sizes are preparing to use the XLR to transform global route networks. The jet is likely to herald a new era of greater point-to-point connectivity.

Yes, it may be a shock for customers to fly a narrowbody aircraft for up to ten hours. The hope is that it is a sacrifice passengers are willing to make as a trade-off for greater convenience.

Watch American Airlines CEO Robert Isom at the Skift Aviation Forum 2024: