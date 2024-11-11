The airline industry is still facing its share of challenges, and here are some issues keeping executives up at night.

The Skift Aviation Forum this week will feature several airline industry executives discussing the sector’s future and its most pressing issues. So it’s a good time to ask: What are the biggest challenges for the airline industry?

We posed the question to our answer engine Ask Skift 2.0 that question. The AI chatbot used information that’s appeared in our past news coverage, and we also did additional reporting.

What Ask Skift Said

The airline industry is currently navigating a complex set of challenges, even as it shows significant recovery from the pandemic. Here are some of the key challenges faced by the industry:

Operational Cost Increases: Ultra-low-cost carriers such as Spirit and Frontier are grappling with rising operational costs. This includes increased expenses related to labor and other operational inputs, which have historically been areas where low-cost carriers enjoyed a competitive edge. The erosion of these cost advantages is challenging their profitability and business models.

Intensified Competition: There is heightened competition from legacy carriers that are now offering competitive basic economy options. This has led to increased pressure on ultra-low-cost carriers, as their market share is being threatened by these traditionally higher-priced competitors.

Premium Demand Shift: The demand for premium travel classes, like business and first class, is growing. This shift is driven by both traditional business travelers and younger generations, such as Gen Z and millennials, who are willing to pay more for enhanced travel experiences. While this trend benefits major carriers like Delta and United, it poses challenges for budget airlines that focus on economy travel.

Market Disparities: There is a growing disparity in performance among different airlines. Major carriers are thriving due to strong demand for premium and international travel, whereas airlines like Southwest and Spirit are facing more difficulties, particularly in the U.S. market.

Global Market Dynamics: The global airline industry is seeing significant shifts, especially in regions such as Asia-Pacific. In India, airlines like Air India and Indigo are rapidly expanding, which is reshaping the competitive landscape. This expansion requires other global carriers to adjust their strategies to maintain market relevance.

Technological and Strategic Adaptations: Airlines are also dealing with the need to modernize their distribution strategies. For instance, American Airlines has made efforts to update its booking platforms, although these initiatives have experienced mixed success.

The airline industry is evolving with new trends and challenges that are not solely defined by pre- or post-pandemic conditions. The focus now is on adapting to these changes while maintaining profitability and growth.

What Else You Need to Know

Boeing’s Delivery Issues: Boeing’s ongoing struggles have presented challenges for several carriers. CEO Kelly Ortberg announced in October that the planemaker would need to delay the launch of the 777X. Skift reported that the delays have forced Cathay Pacific to push back the launch of the carrier’s new first-class cabin.

In addition, delays at Boeing have impacted the production of some of its most important planes, including the 737 Max and the 777. The heads of several airlines — including TUI, Norwegian, and Ryanair — have expressed concerns throughout the year about how Boeing delays would affect their businesses.

Earlier this year, Southwest Airlines announced plans to cut capacity and halt hiring due to a drop in aircraft deliveries from Boeing. The carrier said in April it projected higher costs and slower-than-expected revenue growth due to Boeing’s delivery cuts, with Boeing stating that it would only be able to deliver 20 aircraft this year instead of its estimate in March of 46 deliveries.

Air-Traffic Controller Shortage: Skift reported in September that the Federal Aviation Administration is still dealing with an air-traffic controller shortage despite exceeding its hiring goal for the fiscal year. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said that month he expected the air-traffic controller shortage to continue for years to come.

The post-pandemic air-traffic controller shortage drove the FAA to enact a measure in the summer of 2023 allowing airlines to reduce flights at New York City-area airports by 10%. The agency announced this June it would extend the measure until October 2025.

Overcoming the Closure of Russian Airspace: The closure of Russian airspace since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 is still presenting challenges for several airlines. Airlines Reporter Gordon Smith reported that Russia closing its airspace to most Western airlines didn’t just impact flights serving Russian cities — it shut off a crucial air corridor linking Europe and the Far East, which has contributed to a growing number of carriers quietly withdrawing from China.

Data from aviation analytics firm Cirium revealed that Finnair operated 42 weekly nonstop flights from Helsinki to China. That number dropped to three by August 2024, not including daily service to Hong Kong.

Western airlines have have had to spend substantially more money on extra flight time to reach China without the use of Russian airspace. John Grant, a senior analyst with British aviation intelligence firm OAG, said each hour of flying a Boeing 777 costs at least $10,000 and sometimes double.

Ultra Low-Cost Carriers’ Struggles: Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines have struggled to turn a profit coming out of the pandemic.

A Skift Research report on the sector’s difficulties noted ultra-low-cost carriers have been hurt by adding too much capacity too fast. Ultra-low-cost carriers registered a 23% average capacity increase from 2019 to 2013, outpacing network carriers by 14 percentage points.

Although ultra-low-cost carriers have increased capacity with the aim of boosting revenue, Research Analyst Ashab Rizvi wrote in the report that approach only works when unit revenues surpass unit costs. Among ultra-low-cost carriers, Sprit, Frontier and Allegiant Air had unit costs grow much faster than unit revenues from 2019 to 2023.

Rizvi added those increases in unit costs have been driven by a surge in labor costs.