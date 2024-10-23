Boeing management need to balance a speedy resolution with a sustainable long-term settlement. Given 64% of union members rejected this latest proposal, the gulf between the two parties remains significant.

Boeing's ongoing strike continues as IAM union members rejected a revised contract offer, which included a 35% raise over four years and $7,000 ratification bonuses but failed to address pension concerns. The strike, involving 33,000 workers, poses significant challenges for the plane maker. Negotiations, facilitated by acting Labor Secretary Julie Su, have yet to yield a resolution.

A major strike at Boeing will continue after union members rejected a revised deal. The IAM union announced on Wednesday night that 64% of mechanists turned down the offer.

The development is a major blow for the plane maker. Last week IAM bosses reached a tentative deal with the company. It was this package that was rejected in a ballot of members.

The setback comes on the same day that Boeing reported a third-quarter loss of $6 billion, its largest since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The commercial airplanes unit had a third-quarter loss of over $4 billion, a significant change from the $678 million loss reported last year.

Boeing declined to comment on the result of the IAM vote.

What Did Boeing’s Rejected Offer Include?

The plane maker offered a 35% raise over four years in its latest proposal. Boeing maintained annual bonuses, which it had eliminated in its initial offer, with employees also due to receive $7,000 ratification bonuses.

However, the new package didn’t restore pensions, which was a key demand from many union members.

The failed offer was negotiated with the help of acting Labor Secretary Julie Su, who met with both sides to seek a solution to an increasingly heated dispute.

On October 11, Boeing withdrew an earlier pay offer, alleging that the IAM failed to “seriously consider our proposals.” The union responded with claims that Boeing was “hell-bent on standing on the non-negotiated offer.”

What is the Impact of the Boeing Strike?

The IAM union represents around 33,000 Boeing staff in the Pacific Northwest. The sites currently on strike produce two of Boeing’s most important airliners – the 737 Max single-aisle plane as well as the larger 777.

Staff downed tools at midnight on September 13, sparking the first major labor dispute between the parties since 2008. On that occasion, drawn out negotiations resulted in a 57-day strike that crippled output and cost Boeing tens of millions of dollars a day.

The current strike is costing Boeing roughly $1 billion a month, according to estimates from S&P Global. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg recently told staff that the company will lay off 10% of its workforce and delay the first deliveries of the 777X to 2026.

Additional reporting by Meghna Maharishi