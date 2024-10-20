Locals in Spain’s Canary Islands Rally to Limit Tourism

You know how sometimes you go on vacation and think, "Wow, this place is great, I wish I could live here!" Well, it turns out the people who actually live there might be thinking, "Wow, I wish all these tourists would go away."

Over a thousand people took to the streets in the Canary Islands on Sunday to protest mass tourism.

The demonstrations took place in the archipelago’s tourist destinations, including San Bartolomé de Tirajana and Los Llanos de Aridane. Organizers estimated that around 5,000 people attended, while local authorities reported between 1,000 and 2,000 attendees, according to local news outlet Canarias7.

Under the banner “The Canary Islands Have a Limit,” protestors called on the government to adopt a new model for managing tourism. Some of their demands included a tourist tax on foreign visitors, a moratorium on short-term rentals, higher wages for workers in the tourism industry, and restrictions on home purchases by non-residents.

Some protestors chanted, “It’s not tourism, it’s colonialism,” and “The Canary Islands are not for sale, they are to be loved and defended.”

The protests were organized to follow up on the one held on April 20, which attracted tens of thousands of participants. The organizers say the government has not yet taken action to address their demands.

The Canary Islands have been highly popular this year. Over 11.6 million tourists visited the islands between January and August, marking a 10% increase from last year, according to the archipelago’s tourism board.

This year, Spain has seen a significant number of mass protests. Last weekend, thousands protested in Barcelona against the city hosting the America’s Cup, an international sailing competition.