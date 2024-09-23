As hospitality, technology, and sustainability start to blend, Elivaas is showing how luxury travel could be redefined. But a lot rides on how the brand handles the challenges, especially in India.

Select a question above or ask something else

Elivaas, an Indian luxury vacation rental startup, has secured $5 million in a funding round led by 3one4 Capital. Founded by industry veterans from MakeMyTrip and Tripadvisor, the company has rapidly expanded to over 140 properties and aims to cover every major leisure destination in India by 2025. With international ambitions in markets like Bali, Dubai, and Bangkok, Elivaas integrates technology to streamline property management and enhance guest experiences, while also committing to sustainability through energy-efficient properties and minimal plastic use.

Elivaas, a tech-driven luxury villa and apartment management Indian startup, has secured $5 million in a funding round led by Bengaluru-based 3one4 Capital, with participation from Peak XV’s Surge and other angel investors.

Founded by industry veterans — Ritwik Khare, who comes from MakeMyTrip, and Karan Miglani, the former global product head of Tripadvisor — Elivaas is rapidly expanding in India where the luxury vacation rental market is still in an early stage. It raised $2.5 million in November 2023.

While Elivaas focuses on luxury villas, its sister brand, Alaya Stays, caters to premium apartments.

Elivaas Co-Founders Karan Miglani (left) and Ritwik Khare.

The Growth Story: From Six States to Global Ambitions

Elivaas has achieved remarkable growth in a short span of 14 months, expanding to over 140 properties across major leisure destinations such as Goa, Delhi NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

The new capital could speed up the growth, Khare, who is also the CEO of the company, told Skift.

“Raising finance not only brings capital but also unlocks access to essential resources, strategic expertise, and the ability to scale at a pace we couldn’t achieve on our own,” he said. “The goal is to be present in every major leisure destination in India by 2025.”

The startup also has its sights set on international markets like Bali, Dubai, and Bangkok, targeting regions within a five-hour flight from India.

Khare emphasized that while there is a natural focus on Indian travelers, the company’s vision extends globally. “We’re building a company outside India, not just for the Indian audience. But given that India is the fastest-growing leisure market, there’s a clear advantage.”

“Very soon we will be launching in major leisure destinations of Maharashtra, like Alibaug. We plan to enter south India by the end of the fiscal year, in markets like Coorg and Dubai by 2026,” he said.

On the choice of Dubai as the first international market, Khare pointed out that Indians have bought INR 8 billion ($96 million) worth of real estate in the last three years in the emirate. “Dubai is a well-established, mature market, which is an advantage as well as a challenge. We are very confident that with our understanding of the market and our offering for the Indian traveler and the global traveler, will be able to crack that place.”

Catering to the New Indian Traveler

With the rise of weekend getaways and road trips, Elivaas is capitalizing on shifting consumer behavior.

The company’s properties offer private, spacious villas with amenities like private swimming pools and concierge services, providing an upscale alternative to traditional hotels. “We’ve noticed that post-Covid, group travel has surged, across all demographics of travelers,” said Khare. “Also, the Indian traveler now is taking more breaks. And while doing that they are seeking more personalized, luxurious experiences without compromising on safety and comfort.”

Speaking earlier with Skift, Amit Damani, the co-founder of StayVista, one of India’s largest luxury villa rentals brand, had also highlighted how Indians are finally ready to embrace alternative stays.

Skift Research’s preliminary analysis also indicates that the Indian short-term rental industry is poised to expand into a $3 billion market by 2033, driven by new brands, a shortage of hotels, and shifting preferences.

Tech-Driven Approach to Luxury

Elivaas sets itself apart by integrating technology to streamline property management and enhance guest experiences. The company recently launched a homeowners’ app, with over 98% adoption among property owners. “Our technology allows homeowners to monitor, maintain, and monetize their properties with complete transparency,” said Khare.

A separate app for housekeepers is also in beta testing, aiming to maintain consistent service quality across its widespread properties. Looking ahead, Elivaas plans to develop a traveler-facing app, to further improve the guest experience.

Sustainability is also at the heart of Elivaas’s philosophy. The brand is committed to reducing its environmental footprint, with energy-efficient properties and near-zero plastic use. “We are investing in home automation systems to minimize electricity wastage,” Khare said.