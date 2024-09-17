This the second major hotel software system that Hyatt is shifting to the cloud as it moves toward the industry-wide goal of modernizing its tech.

Select a question above or ask something else

Hyatt announced plans to upgrade more than 1,000 hotels to Oracle’s Opera Cloud property management system, which will modernize day-to-day operations and connectivity with other software tools. This shift represents a broader move towards cloud-based systems in the hospitality industry, including Hyatt's adoption of Sabre’s SynXis central reservation system for enhanced reservation management. The transition aims to improve personalized service for guests and streamline technology deployment across properties.

Hyatt said Tuesday that it is planning to upgrade more than 1,000 hotels to Oracle’s Opera Cloud property management system, which handles day-to-day operations, including check-in and check-out, room assignment, and housekeeping.

That means a significant portion of the brand’s operations will be cloud-based in the coming years, a goal that hotel companies have been slow to achieve.

This the second major hotel software system that Hyatt is shifting to the cloud. The company is adopting Sabre’s cloud-based SynXis central reservation system, which allows hotels to manage reservations across various distribution channels.

The hotels are shifting the cloud-based system from the on-premises Oracle Opera V5, Hyatt told Skift in a statement.

Moving to modern cloud-based systems has a number of advantages, as Oracle Hospitality executives and others have explained. It allows hotels to more easily connect to various software tools and get regular system updates remotely.

For Hyatt, the cloud-based system lets it see preferences for individual guests across properties, meant to lead to more personalized service over time, the company said.

Oracle Hospitality has been working to transfer 40,000 properties from older versions of its tech to its cloud-based system. Wyndham is in the process of migrating nearly 3,000 of its hotels to the system.

“This migration to Oracle Opera Cloud will help further empower Hyatt owners and operators with new integration capabilities while simplifying the deployment of new technology solutions,” Cameron Hammond, senior vice president of field technology services at Hyatt, said in a statement.

The company did not say which property management system its roughly 350 other hotels will be using going forward.

Hyatt also did not answer questions about the timeline for the changes or the state of its overall operational shift to the cloud.