A growing number of short-term rental hosts are turning to amenities such as pools, hot tubs and mini golf to help stand out from the competition. Reporter James Farrell examines what one executive calls an “amenities arms race.”

Farrell writes hosts and owners willing to invest in developing properties with high-end amenities are likely to see benefits. Analysis from AirDNA found that listings with pools and hot tubs posted higher revenues and occupancy rates than listings without them. Luxury listings with high-quality amenities saw more pronounced revenue benefits than budget or economy listings.

Farrell adds the push for more amenities might be driven partly by the desire of hosts to appeal to families as well as wellness or adventure travelers. David Krauss, CEO of advocacy group Rent Responsibly, said members of those groups tend to expect high-quality amenities.

Next, Saudi Arabia says it’s a destination for all types of travelers in its new tourism campaign, writes Middle East Reporter Josh Corder.

A video titled “This Land is Calling” showcases several of the kingdom’s attractions, including skyscrapers and seaside resorts. Corder notes the campaign aims to highlight the nature in the country as well as its culture and entertainment options. The video’s narrator is a solo female traveler as Saudi Arabia attempts to send a message that it’s a welcoming environment for female travelers.

The campaign launched on Wednesday in the UK, the U.S., France, Italy and Germany.

Finally, the Air France-KLM Group has officially become a shareholder in SAS Scandinavian Airlines, having formally acquired a roughly 20% stake in the company. Airlines Editor Gordon Smith lists three things to pay attention to.

SAS will join the SkyTeam group of airlines on September 1 after having long been a member of rival Star Alliance. Smith notes one of the biggest implications of the shift pertains to loyalty programs, with members of SAS and Air France-KLM’s programs soon being able to enjoy reciprocal frequent flyer benefits.

Smith adds that flyers will find buying tickets and connecting between flights operated by the airlines easier. For example, Air France-KLM passengers will have easier access to 33 destinations in Northern Europe via SAS hubs. In addition, SAS confirmed it recently completed bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S., which CEO Anko van der Weff said represents a new era for the company.