It's Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Hyatt announced plans on Tuesday to buy the five brands owned by Standard International, reports Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill.

Hyatt will pay $150 million upfront, with up to an additional $185 million over time as more properties join its portfolio. Hyatt won’t acquire any physical assets in the deal, but it is buying the management, franchise and license contracts for hotels with roughly 2,000 rooms. Hyatt and Standard International expect the deal to close this year, subject to approvals.

Next, Marriott International and Sonder Holdings announced this week they had signed a 20-year strategic licensing deal that enables members of Marriott’s loyalty program to earn points at any Sonder property. O’Neill lists 10 things to know about the growing trend of loyalty licensing tie-ups.

Although the past year has seen several new loyalty licensing deals, O’Neill notes those partnerships are far from a novel concept. IHG signed a license agreement with Las Vegas Sands in 2010. Hotels also see loyalty licensing deals as part of their plan to show an increase in room growth.

In addition, major hotel groups have viewed loyalty licensing deals as a way to enter difficult-to-access markets — such as Las Vegas. Loyalty partnerships enable hotel groups to give guests access and allow gaming resorts to take advantage of hotel groups’ cost advantages in marketing and distribution.

Finally, Despegar, Latin America’s largest online travel agency, is teaming up with pop star Shakira for upcoming marketing campaigns, reports Executive Editor Dennis Schaal.

A Despegar spokesperson said the Colombia-born singer will be featured in reels and full-length videos on the company’s YouTube channel and social media accounts. Shakira will also appear on billboards across several Latin American cities. Schaal notes Despegar’s first campaign with Shakira is still under development.