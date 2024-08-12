This sponsored content was created in collaboration with a Skift partner.

The health of the global travel industry has continued to improve since returning to pre-pandemic levels in 20231. After years of uncertainty, travelers are not just ready but eager to embark on new adventures. However, with numerous online travel agencies (OTAs), booking platforms, and direct suppliers vying for attention, travel brands must think outside the box and develop innovative marketing strategies to engage potential customers.



At the same time, travelers are focusing attention on their favorite sources of entertainment. That’s why the best new destination discovery tools are the movies, TV shows, documentaries, and online videos that travelers love watching.



Considering travelers are influenced by the content they see on screen, how can travel brands leverage this trend to increase conversion? We spoke with Meghan Joseph, travel industry manager, Amazon Ads, to get her expert take.

The Power of Streaming TV Content in Inspiring Travel

Most consumers — 3 out of 52— discover new destinations they want to visit through their favorite entertainment content. Consumers also have clear expectations regarding ad content, with 83 percent preferring ads related to their interests and 82 percent noticing ads related to video content they’re watching. Together, these two trends make streaming ads a highly effective format — 75 percent of consumers made a purchase after watching a video ad in the past year3.

“When viewers escape into their favorite content, it can make them feel like they’ve been transported to that location,” Joseph said. “That’s the power of aligning your ads with content — sight, sound, and motion can bring the experience to customers in a way that other ad solutions cannot.”



According to Natalie Wills, brand VP at Booking.com, 21 percent of travelers globally gather travel ideas and inspiration from TV shows or movies4. Seeking to capitalize on this demand, Booking.com recently worked with Amazon Ads to create an interactive experience around the Amazon Prime Video movie “The Idea of You,” starring Anne Hathaway.

“Travelers are inspired by everything from destinations and places to stay to must-see landmarks and dining experiences at restaurants they see their favorite characters enjoying,” Wills said. “This ‘set-jetting’ phenomenon is not new, but it certainly has become a big part of travel culture, and Booking.com makes it easier for travelers to build their most epic ‘set-jetting’ inspired trips in one place. Booking.com offers over 29 million total reported listings in 220 countries and territories worldwide across more than 174,000 destinations, so when selecting the shows or content to work with, there must be a natural tie-in to travel, ideally with multiple destinations so the true superpower of Booking.com shines through clearly.”

Understanding Content-Inspired Travelers

Amazon Ads recently worked with Kantar to learn more about what makes today’s content-inspired travelers unique. While content-inspired travelers may enjoy traveling to a range of destinations — from big cities to national parks and resorts — those on Amazon tend to be more adventurous. Compared to other travelers, content-inspired travelers streaming on Amazon are 30 percent more likely to travel internationally, 27 percent more likely to go on cruises, and 25 percent more likely to build trips based on activities like skiing, golf, or hiking5.

According to survey respondents, Amazon Ads is able to reach nearly all content-inspired travelers with messaging around active and adventurous experiences — nine in 10 regularly watch streaming TV on Amazon5, and they are particularly partial to the reality, mystery and thrillers, fantasy, and drama genres. Content-inspired travelers on Amazon are also savvier and more informed than the average consumer, as they are 39 percent more likely to keep up with the latest travel trends. They’re also more engaged:

Big spenders: 27 percent more likely to pay more for immersive experiences or inclusive packages



27 percent more likely to pay more for immersive experiences or inclusive packages Brand loyal: 22 percent more likely to stay loyal to travel brands and services5

“This means brands can not only reach an audience that is more likely to convert but also improve the return on their campaigns by reaching higher spending, more loyal travelers,” Joseph said.

Strategies for Reaching Content-Inspired Travelers

One of the simplest ways to increase conversion is to build connections with an audience that is already more open to your brand’s ads. Seven in 10 content-inspired travelers on Amazon say they would consider a travel brand advertised during their favorite streaming content, making them more likely to do so than average travelers5.

Connecting with consumers at the ideal points in their buying journey is also important. Content-inspired travelers on Amazon are 22 percent more likely to engage with content about their desired destination six months before a trip. They are also more likely to book in advance. At six months out, content-inspired travelers on Amazon are 25 percent more likely to book travel arrangements and 13 percent more likely to book accommodations5. That gives travel brands a longer window of opportunity to connect with consumers through relevant ads.



“Our goal at Amazon Ads is to help advertisers connect with the right audience, at the right time, among premium entertainment,” Joseph said. “By increasing opportunities for travel advertisers, Amazon simultaneously supports brands with full-funnel advertising solutions, along with trip-inspiring video products that reach high-travel-intent audiences.”

Implementing Effective Advertising Campaigns

Working with Amazon Ads helps travel brands reach content-inspired travelers who are savvy, more open-minded, and already primed through content to inspire their next trip. Eighty-six percent of content-inspired travelers said they watch Prime Video monthly or more, and 92 percent occasionally watch Thursday Night Football. They’re also 34 percent more likely to watch Twitch livestreams than average travelers5.



Running contextually relevant ads where consumers are already devoting their attention can help travel brands get noticed and encourage conversion.



“What is most important to us as a brand is that we show up with an authentic role to play and showcase how Booking.com can genuinely make it easier for travelers to experience the world, whether the real world or the dream world filled with their favorite fictional characters,” Wills said. “What we love about working with Amazon Ads is that it is truly a collaboration, with Amazon Ads bringing their huge engaged audience and best-in-class IP and Booking.com bringing our expertise in travel to facilitate a one-of-a-kind experience for viewers that gives them more of what they love.”



As long as streaming content drives contemporary travel decisions, travel brands must double down on the effectiveness of targeted advertising and anchor their efforts within the broader consumer experience.

“We believe entertainment-inspired travel has led to a more integrated path to purchase, where audiences seamlessly transition between content consumption, destination discovery, and travel booking,” Joseph said. “With our expansive audience and entertainment solutions, Amazon Ads will continue to help travel brands reach the right consumers at the right time with the right message.”



