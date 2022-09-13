In the era of cord cutters and endless content options, streaming TV is a great channel to reach engaged audiences. New research from Amazon Ads demonstrates why travel marketers don’t want to miss out.

Most of today’s consumers view at least some — if not all — of their TV content through streaming services. Recent research from TransUnion revealed that 70 percent of Americans who watched TV in December 2021 streamed it. With a large library of engaging, on-demand content, flexible subscription plans, and more interactive advertising, streaming TV has become the preferred format for many.

Amazon Ads recently worked with Kantar to conduct a custom research survey of 900 adult Amazon customers who watch streaming TV and intend to travel in the next 12 months, to better understand the popularity of streaming TV and what it means for travel advertising. Here are key takeaways.

This content was created collaboratively by Amazon Ads and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.