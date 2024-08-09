As Pattaya plans an image makeover the city’s leaders have a delicate balancing act ahead. They need to steer the family-friendly ship without losing the crowd that’s been keeping Pattaya buzzing for years.

The coastal Thai city of Pattaya is embarking on an ambitious rebranding effort, aiming to distance itself from its associations with sex tourism and illegal gambling into a destination that appeals to families, while also positioning itself as Thailand’s first casino city.

Local tourism operators and officials are pushing for a comprehensive overhaul to attract a wider range of visitors, blending family-friendly attractions with legalized gaming.

Pattaya’s move towards developing Thailand’s first casino city is timed with the country’s ongoing process to legalize casinos. A draft bill has been introduced, and public feedback is invited until August 18. While the exact locations for these entertainment complexes remain undecided, reports have suggested that Pattaya along with popular tourist destinations like Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai are front-runners.

The proposal, presented by Pattaya’s tourism stakeholders to Thai Tourism Minister Sermsak Pongpanit, outlines a strategy to improve the city’s infrastructure and appeal to families, investors, and tourists.

A recent Dragon Trail survey highlights that family travel is a significant trend among Chinese tourists, who represent Thailand’s largest source market, while group travel, particularly with family, also remains a key preference among Indian travelers, another important market for the country.

The Association of Chon Buri Tourism Federation (ACTF) recently convened with the tourism minister to discuss the rebranding initiative, which also included insights from a workshop involving tour agencies from 5 key source markets: China, India, Russia, Germany and South Korea.

Addressing Challenges

Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, president of the tourism association, emphasized the city’s transformation, noting that Pattaya has evolved beyond its earlier reputation. “Pattaya has the potential to become a city of various attractions and a hub for investment as well as world-class events,” he said.

Despite the city’s efforts to rebrand, challenges remain. Last month, local residents and businesses protested against the Thai media’s portrayal of Pattaya as a “sin city.” Supornsahasrungsi argued that outdated perceptions persist mainly among those who have not visited Pattaya in decades. Regular visitors and foreign travel agents, he said, now recognize the city’s broader tourism offerings.

In response to recent reports of illegal gambling, Morrakot Kuldilok, president of the eastern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, proposed establishing a legal casino operation as a solution for Pattaya and similar areas.

Vision for the Future

In addition to the casino proposal, the association’s vision for Pattaya includes a focus on safety, cleanliness, public infrastructure, sustainability, and updated zoning regulations. Supornsahasrungsi called for separating nightlife venues from hotels and residential areas, a move he believes would make family tourists feel safer and broaden Pattaya’s appeal.

Recent tourism figures reveal that from January to June 2024, the city saw a 9.3% increase in tourist arrivals compared to the same period last year, welcoming 12.7 million visitors from 11.6 million in 2023 Of the total visitors, 7.2 million were Thai tourists, and 5.5 million were international visitors.

Upcoming events such as the Pattaya Marathon, Chonburi Light Show in Sriracha, Amazing Music Festival, and the Pattaya International Fireworks are all designed not just to draw crowds, but to reshape perceptions by showcasing a side of Pattaya that appeals to families and a broader audience.

The city’s ambitious goal is to attract 25 million visitors in total by year-end, up from 23 million in 2023. Meeting this target could signal a strong endorsement of Pattaya’s rebranding efforts.