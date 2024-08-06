Can Airbnb be successful in Experiences when it avoids mass market tours and activities? Don't look to find that Taj Mahal tour on Airbnb.

Airbnb plans to relaunch its experiences business next year with some twists: They will need to be cheaper than they currently are to attract Gen Zers, they must be more exclusive to Airbnb, and they'll be marketed through video.

That was the word from Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky, who discussed the relaunch during Airbnb's second-quarter earnings call Tuesday.

"We still think we can have even more unique inventory that you can only find at Airbnb, that's not on another platform, and we want to recruit some of the most interesting people in the world to be on our platform, and we're getting a lot of excitement," Chesky told financial analysts.

Airbnb launched experiences about eight years ago, he said. But Airbnb stopped onboarding new experiences about a year and a half