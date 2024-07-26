Patrick Mendes, Accor's CEO of Europe and North Africa, is excited about this year's Olympics — in large part because Accor is an official partner of this year's event.

The Skift Travel Podcast is continuing its series on the Paris Olympics. This episode features a discussion with Patrick Mendes, Accor’s CEO for Europe and North Africa. Accor is an official partner for this year’s Games, as well as Europe’s largest hotel group.

Mendes discussed Accor’s preparation for the Paris Olympics and much more — including the company’s restructuring — with Head of Research Seth Borko and Editor-in-Chief Sarah Kopit.

Excitement for the Paris Olympics: Mendes, the CEO of Europe and North Africa for Accor, said he was excited about the upcoming Paris Olympics, especially the city’s transformation and readiness to host the games.

Accor’s Role in the Olympics: As a premium partner for the Paris Olympics, Accor will manage the athlete and media villages, an enormous challenge for the company. Mendes said that’s akin to opening 150 hotels simultaneously.

Impact on Tourism and Hospitality: While the Olympics are expected to boost tourism and occupancy rates for Accor hotels, Mendes expressed concern about the event deterring some travelers from coming to the French capital. However, he said he expects the Paris Olympics to have a positive impact on the company.

Accor’s Loyalty Program: The Accor Live Limitless (ALL) program is being leveraged to provide unique Olympic-linked experiences for members, emphasizing the shift towards experiential loyalty programs that offer more than just point accumulation.

Company Restructuring: Accor’s recent restructuring into two divisions — premium mid-scale economy and luxury — has helped the company operate more efficiently.

Episode Summary

This week’s episode of the Skift Travel Podcast features Patrick Mendes, Accor’s CEO for Europe and North Africa. Based in Paris, he has overseen Accor’s operations pertaining to this year’s Summer Olympics. Mendes discussed Accor’s extensive preparations, including managing the Athlete and Media Villages, which involves operating 15,000 rooms and recruiting a large staff.

Mendes also addressed concerns about high accommodation prices, noting that most room rates are in line with typical major events. He added that Accor’s loyalty program, Accor Live Limitless, is offering Olympic-themed experiences to its members. In addition, Mendes touched on the company’s recent restructuring into two divisions.