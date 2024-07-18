Greg Anderson steps into the top job after 15 years at the company and replaces long-time Allegiant executive Maurice Gallagher.

Greg Anderson is the new CEO of the Allegiant Travel Company. The organization, best known for operating low-cost leisure carrier Allegiant Air, confirmed the news in a market filing on Thursday morning.

Anderson will succeed Maurice Gallagher, who is due to retire from the top job on September 1. Allegiant said Gallagher will continue to serve as executive chairman.

The incoming CEO is a familiar face within the organization. Anderson joined the firm in 2010 and has steadily climbed the ranks. He previously served as chief financial officer and navigated the business through the worst of the pandemic. He is currently the company’s president.

Before joining Allegiant, he held management roles at U.S. Airways and Ernst and Young, where he specialized in the commercial aviation sector.

Allegiant’s Unusual Approach

Allegiant Air’s business model is notable for connecting smaller U.S. cities with major leisure destinations. It’s also known for only flying its planes during shoulder and peak periods, preferring to have them on the ground during quieter spells.

Earlier this week, it announced a slew of new routes linking the East Coast, Midwest, and Florida for the coming winter. It also owns and operates a huge vacation resort in the Sunshine State.

Anderson, a certified public accountant, recently played a key role in successfully negotiating a major new labor deal at the airline. In April, Allegiant flight attendants agreed a “game-changer contract”, with wages rising up to 41.2%.

In a statement, Gallagher praised his successor: “After working closely with [Anderson] for the past 15 years, I have first-hand knowledge of his phenomenal leadership skills, business acumen, industry knowledge, and work ethic that make him well-prepared to take on these added responsibilities.

“In many ways, he’s already doing the job. It’s time to make it official. Our ability to internally grow talent such as Greg and his team is a core strength of our company.”

All Change at Allegiant… Again

The developments round out an interesting period at the top of the Las Vegas-based firm. It was only in September 2023 that Gallagher returned as CEO following the sudden departure of John Redmond.

Gallagher was previously Allegiant’s CEO from 2003 through 2022. At the time, a spokesperson said Redmond resigned effective immediately, but the company did not give a reason for his departure.

As well as being outgoing CEO, Gallagher remains Allegiant’s largest individual shareholder. “I have as much interest as anyone in the future of this amazing company,” he added.

The company is due to publish its second-quarter earnings on July 31.