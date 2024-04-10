Guesty is determined to continue riding the wave of short-term rental growth, with plans for expansion in geography, products, and technology.

Guesty, the property management platform for short-term rental businesses, said Wednesday that it has raised $130 million in series F funding.

Guesty provides a platform meant to help property managers streamline every part of their short-term rental business, including marketing, accounting, payments, bookings, listings on third-party booking sites like Airbnb and Booking.com, and more.

Investment firm KKR led the latest round, with support from Inovia Capital and previous investors Apax, BDT & MSD Partners, and Sixth Street.

The company most recently raised a $170 million series E funding round in 2022.

Where the Money Is Going

Guesty said the latest funding will go toward a number of growth plans.

That includes global expansion, particularly in the U.S., for which the company has hired Jonah Mandel as vice president of sales. The company is also looking to expand in Europe — focusing on France, Germany, and Spain — and strengthen its presence in Australia.

Besides organic growth, Guests plans to complete more acquisitions to consolidate the market of property management tech. Mostly recently, Guesty acquired a hotel distribution platform in 2022 and a vacation rental marketing tech platform in 2023.

Beyond vacation rentals, Guesty wants to expand its products to accommodate large companies that manage longer stays, corporate housing, and fully-serviced properties.

And the company plans to continue enhancing the tech.

“As we embark on creating the industry’s first intelligent property management platform, we’ll continue to develop its functionality and AI capabilities to deliver first-to-market features and best-in-class support for our customers,” said Amiad Soto, the CEO and co-founder of Guesty, in a statement.

Guesty is based in New York City and has 15 offices and more than 750 employees worldwide, including a research and development team of more than 250 people.

The company says it operates in more than 80 countries, and clients range in size from large property management companies to individual vacation rental hosts.

Soto said in a statement that the company has had “five-fold growth” over the last five years. Guesty said in 2022 that it was on track to generate $100 million in revenue that year.