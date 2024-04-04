Skift Take
In February 2024, the travel industry maintained positive momentum with 7% year-on-year growth. Transitioning from double-digit growth to single-digits indicates a trend towards stability.
Asia Pacific’s Growth Levels are Normalizing
According to the latest Skift Travel Health Index: February 2024 Highlights, Asia Pacific, which has been on an upward trajectory since early 2023, leads the index.
A key driver of Asia Pacific’s growth is China reopening its borders for travel after three long years. The country started easing travel restrictions in January 2023 and fully opened tourism for foreigners by March 2023. With the full impact of open borders now realized, we’re witnessing a significant uptick in the region’s performance compared to last year.
However, while February 2024 marks a 13% growth for the Asia Pacific region, growth numbers are slightly reducing compared to the previous months, suggesting a stabilizing trend in the region.
Skift Travel Health Index Score by Region
|Region
|Sep-23
|Oct-23
|Nov-23
|Dec-23
|Jan-24
|Feb-24
|Asia Pacific
|137
|137
|136
|133
|127
|113
|Europe
|108
|108
|112
|106
|104
|104
|Latin America
|103
|110
|116
|105
|101
|101
|Middle East and Africa
|107
|105
|106
|100
|101
|99
|North America
|101
|102
|107
|101
|99
|101
Vacation Rental Boom is Stabilizing
There is a noticeable softening trend in the performance of vacation rentals. Demand for vacation rentals soared through the pandemic with double-digit growth. However, recent data suggests a deceleration in this growth trajectory, indicating a shift towards moderation in demand levels.
While the sector’s performance remains above pre-pandemic levels, the softening trend aligns with the evolving market dynamics that suggest stabilized growth levels in the post-pandemic travel landscape.
For further insights, read the February 2024 Highlights and the Travel Health Index dashboard.
For the first time since the pandemic, we are benchmarking travel performance year-on-year (YoY) in 2024. February 2024 highlights the continued strength of the travel industry this year, with the Skift Travel Health Index at 107, reflecting a 7% growth compared to February 2023.
