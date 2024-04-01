British Airways' bold new advertisements come as the airline tries to re-establish its premium brand positioning.

Is British Airways’ new ad campaign a masterclass or a missed opportunity? It’s a question that’s had the industry talking over the Easter weekend.

In recent days, the company’s latest advertisements have been popping up all over the UK, and they break almost every marketing convention.

There’s no slogan, no website, no call to action. There isn’t a QR code for curious minds to learn more. In fact, the name of the airline is barely visible.

At first glance, it looks like the outdoor billboards have the wrong-sized advertisements. An overly cropped image suggests there must be more. A printing error perhaps? Not so.

Photo Credit: British Airways/Uncommon

According to the airline, the campaign is designed to “capture the wonder on customers’ faces when they look out of an aircraft window and onto the world from 35,000 feet.”

The idea is that passengers usually take photos from their seats out of the plane window. In an innovative twist, the camera is reversed to highlight the travelers’ emotions as they look towards their destination. It’s in stark contrast to the serene air-to-air blue sky photography so well-worn in other airline commercials.

imagine a world where ads can actually look this good and be effective while NOT being covered in CTAs or flashy headlines



👏 bravo @uncommon_studio @British_Airways https://t.co/J5dc3VbFyo — Taylor Peterson 💫 (@spacecasetay) March 28, 2024

A total of 11 images make up the ‘Windows’ campaign – all of which rely on the airline’s established brand recognition to tell the story. Six British Airways staff are among those to feature in the subtle concept.

The project was developed alongside Uncommon Creative Studio – an agency known for its quirky campaigns.

Nils Leonard, Uncommon co-founder, drew parallels between advertising and publishing sectors in explaining the strategy: “Only truly iconic brands can say less. The magazine you notice most is the one with the least on the cover, the same is true of posters.”

Rebuilding A Damaged Brand

The promotion comes at a critical time for the airline.

British Airways says it is spending £7 billion ($8.9 billion) over the next two years to overhaul its operation and enhance the passenger experience. It follows allegations that underinvestment and outsourcing have left the UK flag carrier on the back foot.

Sean Doyle, British Airways Chairman and CEO, previously said the investment program would “revolutionize our business.”

The award for the brand with the most disconnect between the actual experience vs their advertising should go to….BA.



Their creatives and execution are always really good, brilliant even…and then your experience booking, flying them is always…meh to terrible. https://t.co/CdVtEcuEjC — Rafat Ali, Media Operator & Dad (@rafat) March 29, 2024

Media buying agency MG OMD worked with the airline to identify and secure 500 advertising locations around the United Kingdom.

Alongside traditional billboards, there are also digital versions in major cities including Edinburgh, Manchester, and London’s Piccadilly Circus.

Maybe it just highlights my lack of flying fancy flights but I genuinely couldn't tell that the BA advert was advertising BA until I saw people explaining it.



I just thought it was a cool photo of plane windows.



It's got people talking though, and that's the important thing. — Brett Claxton (@brettclaxton) March 28, 2024

The billboards are the latest phase of a larger publicity push for the UK flag carrier. In March it released a new television commercial directed by Emmy award winner Miles Jay.

Both the television and outdoor ads form part of BA’s ‘A British Original’ positioning. The campaign launch won a Cannes Lions award last year.