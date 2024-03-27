The online travel landscape is poised for dynamic growth as local players strive to maintain their dominance and western OTAs take steps to tap into the opportunity.

In a country known for tradition, India’s travel industry is undergoing a rapid transition. The younger population and a rising use of smartphones is reshaping India’s traditional travel booking landscape.

These forces set the stage for substantial growth in online travel in the coming years.

Skift Research’s latest report, India’s Travel Booking Landscape, offers a 10-chart overview of Indian traveler preferences and the top companies in online travel.

Unlike other markets, where third-party booking platforms dominate, India is unique: There is a roughly balanced market between direct bookings and third-parties.

Competition Heats Up

India has emerged as a pivotal market. As Western travel booking platforms gain traction in India, the third-party online travel landscape has become increasingly diverse and fragmented.

OTAs are poised to play a significant role in India’s growing travel market and tapping into its online travel opportunities.

MakeMyTrip has emerged as India’s leading OTA, capturing 54% of the country’s online travel market. But western companies, such as Booking and Airbnb, have been steadily gaining market share.

As online travel booking becomes the primary method for Indians, it will be interesting to observe whether local, home-grown players retain their dominance or if the space is overtaken by Western players.

Read our India’s Travel Booking Landscape Report for further insights.