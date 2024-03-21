This is the latest move in a trend by hotel tech companies to create more comprehensive platforms, meant to help clients fulfill more of their needs in fewer places.

Accor’s hotel tech subsidiary, D-Edge, has acquired LoungeUp as a way to expand its group of products. Price and terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Paris-based D-Edge consists of a central reservation system (primarily for managing room rates and availability) and products including guest management, connectivity for online distribution, custom website creation, and data intelligence. The system is used in more than 17,000 Accor and non-Accor hotels.

Paris-based LoungeUp is what’s known as a customer relationship management platform for hotels. It has products for guest communication, online check-in and check-out, personalized upselling, and more — all meant to engage guests before, during, and after their visit. The platform is used in 3,000 properties, primarily in Europe.

D-Edge said it completed the latest acquisition as a way to build out a more comprehensive platform and reduce fragmentation in the hotel tech sector.

“Enabling hotels to continuously collect data and use it to enhance and personalize the experience means their overall performance improves,” D-Edge said in a statement.

D-Edge acquired a marketing tech company in 2022. Accor formed D-Edge in 2017 after two acquisitions.