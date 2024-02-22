With fraud a substantial problem in online travel these days, Airbnb is undertaking the mammoth task of trying to verify listings. The process is easier for professional hosts.

Airbnb has started to verify listings in five of its top global markets, but the process is much simpler for professional hosts than those with individual listings, according to requirements viewed by Skift.

In the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and France, the verification process for pro hosts consists of just checking two boxes indicating that their listings satisfy verification requirements and that they are authorized to attest to that. There is no other proof required.

Individual hosts need to provide photos or videos.

Professional hosts could be those with, say, 20 listings or public companies. such as Vacasa and Sonder with thousands.

Hosts who don’t submit verification for their listings within several weeks after receiving an email prompting them to do so risk having their calendars blocked, meaning they can’t take new reservations.

Airbnb blocked or removed more than 200,000 fake listings in 2023. Now it is undertaking the mammoth task of verifying its more than 7 million listings. Airbnb, which declined to comment on the verification process for this story, is expected to provide an update in March about how many of its listings it has verified.

Here’s the process for individual hosts, according to Airbnb: