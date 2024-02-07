Booking.com is going big with a Super Bowl ad in 2024. Expedia Group is going global with Netflix. Different strokes for different folks.

If you subscribe to a Netflix plan that includes advertising, you may be seeing an Expedia advertisement on your favorite viewing device soon.

That’s because Expedia Group became Netflix’s first global partner in its ad-supported plan, a move that Expedia hopes will help its global expansion throughout 2024, the companies said.

Expedia-Netflix Partnership Debuts in Japan With Line Dancing

Expedia Group’s ad campaign via Netflix begins in Japan “as Expedia re-establishes its position with a significant national campaign,” according to Expedia. Other countries that will be part of the campaign include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia and Brazil.

The partnership between Expedia and Netflix, which counts 23 million monthly global active users, includes a technology element. The companies said Netflix and Expedia will be “alpha measurement partners” in the UK and Brazil in an effort to hone measurement analytics.

Expedia said the advertisements, which are part of the company’s “Made to Travel” campaign, will be localized to each market.

The ad blitz debuts this month in Japan and the company crafted it specifically for Japanese travelers, Expedia said.

“’Two Step’” tells the story of a group of friends traveling to the USA for their passion, line dancing. The global brand platform is localized to Japanese culture as ‘Expedia. Step out. Everyday.’”

Hiro Murai directed the ad, which features Expedia’s price tracking features, and will air in 60-second spots.