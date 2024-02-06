Today's podcast looks at Boeing's return to the skies, Brand USA's international Super Bowl push, and Dallas' big sports tourism win.

Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday.

Good morning from Skift. It’s Tuesday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Listen Now

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Overcast | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts

Episode Notes

Nearly 94% of 737 Boeing Max 9s are back in service after the aircraft was grounded for roughly three weeks in January, writes Airlines Reporter Meghan Maharishi.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that 135 Max 9s have been inspected and returned to service following a blowout aboard an Alaska Airlines flight in early January. The grounding of the Max 9 forced United Airlines and Alaska — the only two U.S. carriers operating the aircraft — to cancel thousands of flights last month.

Next, Brand USA, the U.S.’ tourism marketing agency, will air a Super Bowl ad internationally for the first time, writes Global Tourism Reporter Dawit Habtemariam.

Habtemariam reports the 15-second ad will air in both Germany and the United Kingdom, two major sources of tourism for the U.S. Brand USA established a partnership with the NFL in Germany and the UK last year. Staci Mellman, the agency’s chief marketing officer, said partnering with the NFL has enabled it to tap into the growing number of international travelers interested in American football.

We end today looking ahead to soccer’s World Cup in 2026. Officials in Dallas are disappointed they won’t get to host the final match but they still got one big win: hosting the most matches of any city, writes Global Tourism Reporter Habtemariam.

Dallas will host nine matches during the tournament, including a semifinal. One local sports executive said the economic impact would be similar to that of nine Super Bowls. A study by the Boston Consulting Group found the 2026 World Cup should generate between $90 million and $480 million for the cities.