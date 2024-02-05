Advertising internationally during the Super Bowl is a big step. Brand USA sees opportunities in Europe's growing interest in football.

Brand USA, America’s tourism marketing agency, is going to be advertising internationally during the Super Bowl for the first time. The ad will appear during the international broadcast in Germany and the UK.

During Brand USA’s ad, viewers hear the cheers of fans in packed stadiums. “Our 15-second spot leverages the exhilaration of the Super Bowl and inspires consumers to enjoy more of the U.S. from our great outdoors to our iconic cities,” said Staci Mellman, chief marketing officer for Brand USA.

Germany and the UK are top sources of travelers for the U.S. In 2023, over 3.8 million travelers visited from the UK, and 1.9 million came from Germany, according to the National Travel and Tourism Office.

Last year, Brand USA partnered with the NFL in Germany and the UK. The ad is a continuation of that partnership.

“Through our partnership with the NFL, we are able to tap into a new demographic of global travelers who are fiercely passionate about America’s favorite sport and get them excited about the wealth of travel experiences across the USA,” said Mellman.

The NFL has been expanding its presence in Europe. In 2022, the NFL started featuring games in Germany as part of its International Series.

The NFL estimates it has 14.3 million “casual” fans in the UK and Ireland and 18 million in Germany.

Over 56 million people around the world watched the Super Bowl last year, up 7% from last year, according to the NFL.