Thailand Re-Emerges as the Ultimate Tourist Hotspot: Skift Travel Health Index

Thailand has taken the lead in Skift's Travel Health Index. Growth has been fueled by elevated pricing and strategic visa waivers.

Our latest Skift Travel Health Index, shows that the global Travel Health Index stood at 102 in December 2023, capping a big year for the global travel industry.

Thailand was the big winner. It finished with an index score of 101, up 7 percentage points over the previous month.

With challenges rising from the sluggish rebound of Chinese outbound travel, Thailand has strategically steered its tourism sector. The government’s initiative to temporarily waive visa requirements for key inbound markets has proven instrumental in the country’s resurgence as the most popular tourist hotspot.

Despite meeting arrival targets, the projected income from these visitors is still short of the set target. A peak into the pricing dynamics as analyzed in the December 2023 Highlights shows that overall, a trip to Thailand has become significantly more expensive than it used to be.

Moving into 2024, Thailand has set ambitious targets, actively exploring measures to ease travel to the country. This reflects the country’s commitment to revitalize tourism, which is a key driver of its economy.