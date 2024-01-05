Accor Hotels’ Brands, Explained

Accor had a stellar 2023 and looks set to grow in 2024. Here’s a rundown of each brand in the Accor hotels portfolio.

Accor is one of the world’s largest hotel operators.

The Paris-based company has a strong presence in Europe. Roughly half of its 5,500 hotels are there. Yet the company is also strategically expanding into the U.S. and Asia Pacific under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Sébastien Bazin.

Here’s a short rundown of Accor’s major brands. Note: Accor also jointly controls Ennismore, a hospitality lifestyle group. You can read about Ennismore’s brands here.

Accor Hotels’ Collections & Brands Luxury: Raffles, Orient Express, FAENA, Banyan Tree, Fairmont, Emblems, Sofitel, Sofitel Legend, Onefinestay Premium: Mantis, MGallery, Art Series, Pullman, Swissôtel, Angsana, Mövenpick, Grand Mercure, Peppers, The Sebel, Adagio Premium, Thalassa Midscale: Mantra, Handwritten, Novotel, Mercure, Adagio Economy: BreakFree, Adagio Access, Ibis, Ibis Styles, Ibis Budget, Greet, Hotel F1

Luxury

Raffles

Global Footprint: about 23 hotels in 15 countries

Accor Take: “An iconic brand where each Raffles offers gracious, warm, and discreet service, delivering emotional luxury to the well-traveled guests.”

Skift Take: Accor acquired Raffles in 2016, giving the hospitality group more traction in global luxury. It has big plans for Raffles after appointing luxury expert Omer Acar as its CEO in 2023. Expect expansion in the U.S., the Middle East, and other key markets.

Orient Express

Global Footprint: Four in the pipeline, including ones in Italy and Saudi Arabia.

Accor Take: “The multicultural heritage of the legendary train will soon be transported to a collection of Orient Express hotels, taking travelers on a captivating journey elsewhere.”

Skift Take: Orient Express Hotels was rebranded as Belmond in 2014 (and was later bought by LVMH). The disappearance of the iconic brand left a gap in the market. Accor and SNCF Group began in 2017 to develop Orient Express hotels, and they’ve opened four so far. Orient Express La Minerva and Orient Express Venice are set to open their doors in 2024, with two more properties in the pipeline.

Accor is also developing a superyacht, Orient Express Silenseas, that’s set to debut in 2026.

The company will in 2024 debut the La Dolce Vita, a luxury train service that will cross Italy. It also plans to revive the Orient Express train, which will travel the original route from Paris to Istanbul, beginning in 2025.

In November 2023, Accor named Gilda Perez-Alvarado as CEO of Orient Express.

FAENA

Global footprint: 1

Accor Take: “Faena is a unique large-scale cultural district and one of the world’s most inspirational creative brands, introducing lifestyle to the luxury hospitality industry.”

Skift Take: Accor joined forces with the Faena group in 2021, intending to create a new lifestyle experience, including Faena Hotel Miami Beach. Founder Alan Faena describes his vision as “projects that have the power to positively transform cities, shifting old paradigms to become new cultural epicenters rapidly.” Lofty ideals indeed, but it’s hard to pinpoint the difference between this and a luxury all-inclusive resort. Accor and Faena established the first “Faena District” in Miami, encompassing a branded complex comprising hotels, restaurants, shops, event spaces, and entertainment. There have been suggestions for Dubai to be the next location.

Banyan Tree

Global Footprint: About 75

Accor Take: “Feel the rush of self-discovery in some of the world’s most unique destinations where soul-settling landscapes offer a sense of peace and belonging, and intuitive hospitality brings local traditions to life.”

Skift Take: Accor Hotels entered a “strategic partnership” with Singaporean luxury brand Banyan Tree in 2016, taking a 5% stake in the business. Since then, Banyan Tree has opened 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia, including its latest, Banyan Tree AlUla. Expect nearly 150 hotels to be open by 2025.

Fairmont

Global Footprint: 87 hotels in 30 countries

Accor Take: “From the beaches of Hawaii to the deserts of the United Arab Emirates to the heart of London, our hotels offer guests extraordinary places.”

Skift Take: An elegant luxury brand, Fairmont has existed for over a century. In its early years, it had many hotels adjacent to Canadian train stations. Its hotels are huge (400 rooms on average). Fairmont has about 30 properties under development worldwide, with Fairmont Golden Prague in the Czech Republic and Fairmont The Breakers, Long Beach, in California, set to debut in 2024. It’s led by CEO Omer Acar.

Emblems

Global Footprint: 0

Accor Take: “The Emblems Collection features luxury and iconic hotels around the world, each with a one-of-a-kind blend of legacy, atmosphere, style, and charm.”

Skift Take: A sign of Accor’s desire to expand further into the global luxury market, the Emblems Collection has ambitious plans to open 60 properties worldwide by 2032. The brand will kick things off in China, with flagships in the West Lake of Hangzhou (set to open in 2024) and Guiyang. The Emblems Collection hotel in Phu Quoc, Vietnam, is set to open in 2025.

Accor Group Chairman and CEO Sébastien Bazin speaking at Skift Global Forum in September 2023.

Sofitel

Global Footprint: 130 hotels in about 50 countries

Accor Take: “Imagine modern luxury hotels where the essence of each destination is artfully blended with French art de vivre, creating chic experiences for modern voyageurs to indulge in and celebrate life’s pleasures, the French way.”

Skift Take: French brand Sofitel has 60 years of experience in the luxury sector. Sofitel has been a part of the Accor portfolio since 1980. It has a strong global presence with hotels in Europe, North Africa, the Americas, China, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. It has plans to open dozens more, including Sofitel Shanghai North Bund, in 2024.

Sofitel Legend

Global Footprint: 6 hotels in 6 countries

Accor Take: “Timeless and iconic addresses where heritage meets modernity, Sofitel Legend hotels lavish guests with a generous infusion of French luxury, offering the ultimate indulgence.”

Skift Take: A standalone brand, Sofitel Legend offers decadent stays in several historic buildings. So far, it has locations in Hanoi, Amsterdam, Aswan, Cartagena, Xian, and Panama. Expect more to join the portfolio soon: Maud Bailly, chief digital officer at AccorHotels, recently earmarked the brand for expansion.

Onefinestay

Global Footprint: 5,000 properties in 50 destinations

Accor Take: “A personal service for discerning guests who value exceptional homes and experiences in the most desirable destinations.”

Skift Take: Accor Hotels acquired luxury vacation home rental brand Onefinestay in 2016 for a reported $170 million. The brand acts as a high-end vacation lettings agency for homeowners. Onefinestay recently announced a new range of luxury villas in France and month-long stays in New York.

Premium

Mantis

Global Footprint: 17 hotels in 9 countries

Accor Take: “Mantis is a leading conservation-focused hotel group with luxury hotels, eco-lodges, and waterways across the globe.”

Skift Take: Conservation and sustainability are the core values of this midscale brand. Mantis has a strong presence in Africa, with a new experience-led property planned for Madagascar. At least eight other hotels are in the pipeline for this premium Accor Hotels brand.

MGallery

Global Footprint: 120 hotels in 38 countries

Accor Take: “MGallery selects unique properties with a passion for gathering them into a unique collection of hotels where captivating stories are lived and shared. From bespoke design and sensorial mixology to well-being dedicated to everyday self-care, MGallery hotels are places where guests can enjoy a lavish travel experience.”

Skift Take: Led by CEO Maud Bailly (who also leads Sofitel and Emblems), MGallery continues to grow its global footprint with more than 50 hotels in the pipeline. A soft brand of 4- to 5-star hotels, MGallery’s recent openings include Liverpool, Seattle, and Hong Kong. Expansion in the Middle East appears likely.

Art Series

Global Footprint: 7 hotels in Australia

Accor Take: “Inspired by and dedicated to Australian contemporary artists, the Art series offers an extraordinary boutique hotel experience.”

Skift Take: Art Series is a collection of Australian boutique hotels acquired by Accor Hotels in 2018 as a part of Accor’s Mantra Group takeover. As the name suggests, art is the central theme of each property; Art Series has hotels in major Australian cities, including Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney.

Pullman

Global Footprint: 140-plus hotels in 42 countries

Accor Take: “Hotels and resorts in tune with today’s mobile world, blending peak performance and personal well-being. It is a vibrant place where global nomads can feel at their very best, whether on business or leisure.”

Skift Take: Pullman Hotels & Resorts celebrated its 50th opening in China in 2023 with the Pullman Haining Hotel. This expansion looks to continue: Pullman has more than 50 hotels in the pipeline.

Swissôtel

Global Footprint: 32 hotels, with 35 in development

Accor Take: “Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts offers contemporary hotels infused with the freshness and vitality of alpine energy, rooted in the tradition of Swiss hospitality.”

Skift Take: It’s been a busy few years for the upscale Swiss brand, with plans to combine five Czech properties into one premium mega-resort, a debut in Malaysia, and multiple new hires at a high level, including the appointment of Amro Nagah as general manager of Swissotel Al Murooj Hotel in Dubai.

Angsana

Global Footprint: 13 hotels in 11 countries

Accor Take: “Angsana brings the adventure back into travel, whatever your age or reason to visit. The opportunity to surprise yourself and create lasting memories is everywhere at Angsana – whether you are tasting a local delicacy for the first time, trying out a new activity, or forming new friendships.”

Skift Take: Expansion is high on the agenda for Angsana, founded in 2000. Acquired by Accor Hotels in 2016 as part of the Banyan Tree deal, upscale Angsana has more than 20 hotels in the pipeline. They plan to open properties in Vietnam, China, Taiwan, and Spain, and they have more locations in the pipeline—certainly, a brand to watch in 2023.

Mövenpick

Global Footprint: 119 hotels in 31 countries

Accor Take: “With a Swiss heritage dating back to the 1940s, Mövenpick offers a unique blend of contemporary city and resort hotels worldwide. We believe true hospitality is about turning small gestures into heartwarming moments. We enable our guests to savour the fl avour of life, balancing small indulgences with what’s good for them – and good for the world.”

Skift Take: One of the more prominent brands in Accor Hotels’ premium segment, Mövenpick joined the brand’s portfolio in 2018. There are plans to add more than 12,000 rooms in 55-plus hotels. In recent years, the iconic Swiss brand has taken a more sustainable approach to its business.

Grand Mercure

Global Footprint: 60-plus hotels in 13 countries

Accor Take: “At Grand Mercure, world-class standards are entwined with a uniquely local spirit. We provide hotel stays with fresh cultural perspectives.”

Skift Take: Launched in 2012, Grand Mercure is the premium version of Accor’s Mercure brand. A third of all Grand Mercure hotels are located in Greater China. Worldwide, over 30 more Grand Mercures are in the pipeline.

Peppers

Global Footprint: 26 hotels in 3 countries

Accor Take: “The Peppers brand has become synonymous with refined indulgence, attention to detail, and excellent personal service.”

Skift Take: Peppers was added to the Accor Hotels portfolio in 2018 as part of the Mantra Group deal. It’s a relatively small brand based in Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia, with plans for modest growth. Peppers Manly Beach in Australia opened in 2023, and Peppers Gladstone in Central Queensland, Australia, will open in 2024.

The Sebel

Global Footprint: 34 hotels in 3 countries

Accor Take: “The Sebel is the upscale apartment brand in Australia and New Zealand, offering the warm experience of an unforgettable stay. Like at home.”

Skift Take: Another Mantra brand, The Sebel, is a small collection of upscale apartments, suites, and hotel rooms located in Australasia. Like Peppers, there is a small number of properties in the pipeline. The brand recently opened a new property in Wellington, New Zealand, and has about 460 rooms in the pipeline.

Accor Group Deputy CEO Jean-Jacques Morin at Skift Future of Lodging Forum in March 2023.

Adagio Premium

Global Footprint: 127 hotels in 15 countries

Accor Take: “The Adagio premium range offers prestigious aparthotels, located in the heart of strategic cities, for customers seeking high standards of quality and aesthetics.”

Skift Take: Adagio premium is the top-line of Accor’s serviced aparthotels. With larger living spaces geared towards more extended stays, Adagio Premium appears in iconic cities worldwide, such as Dubai and Rome.

Thalassa

Global Footprint: 12 spas in 3 countries

Accor Take: “The alchemy between the regenerating power of the sea, expert teams at your service, and a comprehensive approach to wellness.”

Skift Take: Thalassa offers high-end spa packages in a range of Accor brands, including Sofitel, Novotel, and MGallery. Most of these stays are in France (nine hotels), with two in Morocco and one in Bahrain. All locations are coastal, as the sea plays a big part in Thalassa’s wellness programs.

Midscale

Mantra

Global Footprint: 75 hotels in 3 countries

Accor Take: “Offering premium accommodation with a warm welcome in bustling cities and favorite holiday destinations. With hotels, resorts and self-contained apartments on the coast and in the city, you will always find the perfect space in the ideal place.”

Skift Take: Accor Hotels acquired the Mantra Group in 2018 to strengthen its position in the Pacific Region and Australasia. Most of Mantra’s properties are in Australia and New Zealand, with another in Hawaii.

Handwritten

Global Footprint: 8 hotels open, with 250 planned by 2030

Accor Take: “Each distinctive in its own right, Handwritten Collection hotels intimately reflect the warmth and personality of the people who look after them.”

Skift Take: Accor Hotels launched Handwritten in 2023. The soft brand will debut in high-profile locations, including Paris, Shanghai, and Perth.

Novotel

Global Footprint: 570-plus hotels in 76 countries

Accor Take: “Novotel believes leaving space for slow living is important. Its hotels invite business travelers to clock out and rest up while encouraging families to spend quality time together.”

Skift Take: Launched in 1967, Novotel was Accor’s original name before it rebranded as a group. With a footprint of well over 100,000 rooms and plans for at least another 32,000, Novotel remains one of Accor’s most prominent and fastest-growing brands.

Mercure

Global Footprint: about 945 hotels in 58 countries

Accor Take: “Rooted in its surroundings, every hotel has its unique personality enhanced by its enthusiastic hoteliers, always offering a warm welcome and excellent knowledge. Our teams are genuinely knowledgeable about the city and every detail of the decor tells a story about the location and its cultural heritage.”

Skift Take: Another member of the old guard of brands, Mercure, joined Accor Hotels in 1973 — and it’s been growing ever since. Predominantly European, the brand has expanded rapidly into the Chinese market in recent years. With 30,000-plus rooms in the pipeline worldwide, more growth looks likely. It aims to be the European leader in serviced apartments.

Adagio

Global Footprint: 127 hotels in 15 countries

Accor Take: “Adagio Aparthotels offers functional apartments with the advantage of dedicated hotel services and natural hospitality.”

Skift Take: The leading aparthotels network in Europe, Adagio gives Accor Hotels a strong presence in the extended-stay market. Highly profitable with a gross operating profit for owners of upwards of 60%.

Economy

BreakFree

Global Footprint: 21 hotels in 2 countries

Accor Take: “Spacious self-contained apartment and hotel-style accommodation, combining value with the best beaches, city highlights and holiday attractions. The stay is all about the experience of the location and the comfortable, unpretentious accommodation and relaxed service they enjoy.”

Skift Take: BreakFree offers both apartment-style and hotel-style lodgings and is another of Accor’s Mantra Group acquisitions. As of today, it’s mainly aimed at families, groups, and couples from Australia and New Zealand. Accor recently joined forces with Sachin Sabharwal to open a new hotel in Sydney.

Adagio Access

Global Footprint: 127 hotels in 15 countries

Accor Take: “Whether it’s a short break or a stay of several months, Adagio offers a friendly, tailor-made experience in the heart of the world’s largest cities.”

Skift Take: The “friendly and affordable” arm of Adagio’s three offerings, Adagio Access is primarily a city-center brand aimed at younger travelers. The flagship property is Adagio Access Hamburg in Germany.

Kerry Healy, Chief Commercial Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division in Middle East, Africa, Turkey & Asia Pacific at Skift Global Forum East in December 2023.

Ibis

Global Footprint: 1,275-plus hotels in 70 countries

Accor Take: “Vibrant social spaces open to everyone. [Ibis] is the leading economy brand in the world, with the best design and product of its category.”

Skift Take: Ibis is one of the best-known brands in the economy segment, with a pipeline of roughly 14,000 rooms. Accor claims that more than one Ibis hotel opens every week, giving you an idea of how successful this brand is. China and South America are vital areas for expansion.

Ibis Styles

Global Footprint: 640-plus hotels in 51 countries

Accor Take: “Each Ibis Styles has a unique and inspired theme, highlighted in the design, which is playful, surprising, and Instagrammable.”

Skift Take: Ibis Styles (formerly All Seasons) continues to expand at a healthy rate, with almost 150 new hotels in the pipeline. Like its sister Ibis brands, Ibis Styles is a leader in its segment and has the best rate for a premium economy brand in 13 key countries, according to Accor.

Ibis Budget

Global Footprint: 640-plus hotels in 25 countries

Accor Take: “Hello to the go-getters, early-risers, the riders and the party lovers. Hello to the movers and shakers, to the real deal finders. Hello to the young and the young at heart, the daring, the street smart. Who can make anywhere their home, while embracing the unknown. Hello to those who fi nd adventure in the everyday.”

Skift Take: Formerly Etap Hôtel, Ibis Budget was rebranded in 2011. The brand is a leader in the European low-cost segment and a strong performer for Accor Hotels. Currently, about 4,000 rooms’ worth of new hotels are in the pipeline. Free Wi-Fi is a key perk.

Greet

Global Footprint: 24 hotels in 2 countries

Accor Take: “Do good, feel good hotels. Choose a comfortable and affordable hotel promoting a positive and forward-looking version of hospitality. Greet hotels welcome those who look for meaning in their purchase, relationships, and way of living. Everyday, they contribute to make our world a better place, by giving a second chance to everything around them. Be greet!”

Skift Take: Accor Hotels has big ideas for its most recent economy brand Greet, with a target of 300 hotels by 2030. It’s ambitious stuff, and it’s managed just over 20 with a similar figure in the pipeline. Still, as high energy prices and interest rates continue to bite consumers, the robust economy market looks an increasingly safe bet.

HotelF1

Global Footprint: more than 150 hotels in France

Accor Take: “A French motel positioning with innovative, low-cost brand DNA. It’s a product that is equally well suited to the needs of students, business travelers, backpackers and families.”

Skift Take: Acquired by Accor Hotels in 1984, this economy brand is widespread across France. Since 2017, Accor has overseen a considerable refurbishing of 11,000 rooms. It has repositioned the HotelF1 as a “road trip” hotel targeting younger travelers.