Latin America Gets a ‘Swiftie’ Bump: Achieves New Record-High

The global Travel Health Index rose to 105, continuing the trend of surpassing pre-pandemic levels and setting a new benchmark. Latin America, propelled by the Taylor Swift Eras Tour led the score, soaring to an all-time high regional index of 117 in November 2023.

Taylor Swift’s multi-continent Eras Tour is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing musical tour of all time. The “Swiftie” impact is not confined to music charts, but has also extended to the travel industry. While the travel sector is still adjusting to the aftermath of the pandemic, the Eras Tour has proved a boon for all the destinations it has graced this year.

The global travel index jumped back to 105 in November 2023, according to the Skift Travel Health Index: November 2023 Highlights. All regions surpassed pre-pandemic levels, with Latin America in the lead, achieving a record-high regional score of 117.

The catalyst behind this surge? The Eras Tour visited Argentina and Brazil in November, igniting demand across all travel sectors in Latin America.

Latin America Skift Travel Health Index Performance by Sector

Sector Jun-23 Jul-23 Aug-23 Sep-23 Oct-23 Nov-23 Oct-Nov Aviation 104 104 105 101 104 113 +9 Hotels 132 122 126 128 125 135 +10 Vacation Rentals 128 131 132 134 125 129 +4 Car Rental 98 94 90 103 100 101 +1

Hotels in cities hosting The Era’s Tour reported very high occupancy levels, even with elevated rates due to the surging demand. São Paulo, Brazil, achieved its highest monthly ADR in November. Hotel bookings witnessed the highest jump and were soaring even after the concert dates.

While the region revels in the upsurge, challenges still persist in the form of inbound travel volumes, which have yet to fully rebound to pre-pandemic levels across most countries in Latin America. Brazil’s new visa policy of an e-visa requirement from January 2024 onwards may potentially impact these arrival numbers further.

